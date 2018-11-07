What's New?

RBC Canadian Open Joins Qualifying Series for The Open

The RBC Canadian Open will offer up to 3 spots in The Open for 2019

Things just keep getting better for the RBC Canadian Open. Not only does Canada’s National Golf Championship have a strong sponsorship agreement and a brand new date in early June, but the R&A announced today that Canada’s only PGA TOUR event will be part of the pathway to The Open, golf’s oldest major championship.

In just over a week The Emirates Australian Open will be the first of 16 events in 11 countries that will make up the The Open Qualifying Series for 2019. That series now includes 4 new events, 3 of them on the PGA TOUR, including the RBC Canadian Open which will be held on June 6-9, 2019 at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ancaster, Ontario. The RBC Canadian Open joins the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard and the Rocket Mortgage Classic as new The Open Qualifying Series events on the PGA TOUR. The John Deere Classic provides the last spots available for The Open, just prior to the Championship.

The 148th Open will be held July 14-21, 2019 at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. The Championship was first played in 1860.

The series provides a total of 46 exemptions to The Open with events played on the PGA TOUR, the European Tour, the PGA Tour of Australasia, the Asian Tour, the Korean Tour, the Japan Golf Tour and the Sunshine Tour.

At the RBC Canadian Open the top three players not otherwise exempt that finish inside the top ten will earn a spot in The Open.

The full list of Qualifying Series venues:

The Open Qualifying Series Event No of Places Detail
TOQS-Australia Emirates Australian Open

15-18 November 2018

The Lakes, Sydney

3

 3 places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties
TOQS-South Africa South African Open hosted by The City of Joburg

6-9 December 2018

Randpark, Johannesburg

3

 3 places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties
TOQS-Singapore SMBC Singapore Open

17-20 January

Sentosa, Singapore

4

 4 places to the leading four players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 12 and ties
TOQS-USA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

7-10 March

Bay Hill, Orlando

3

 3 places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties
TOQS-Japan The Mizuno Open

30 May-2 June

The Royal, Ibaraki

4

 4 places to the leading four players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 12 and ties
TOQS-Canada RBC Canadian Open

6-9 June

Hamilton, Ancaster

3

 3 places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties
TOQS-Korea KOLON Korea Open 

TBC

Woo Jeong Hills, Cheonan

2

 2 places to the leading two players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 8 and ties
TOQS-Spain Andalucía Valderrama Masters

27-30 June

Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande

3

 3 places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties
TOQS-USA Rocket Mortgage Classic

27-30 June

Detroit Golf Club, Michigan

2

 2 places to the leading two players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 8 and ties
TOQS-Final Qualifying 2 July

Fairmont St Andrews

Notts (Hollinwell)

Prince’s

St Annes Old Links

12

 3 places to the leading three players at each venue.
TOQS-Ireland Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

4-7 July

Lahinch, Co. Clare

3

 3 places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties
TOQS-Scotland Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open

11-14 July

The Renaissance Club, East Lothian

3

 3 places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties
TOQS-USA John Deere Classic

11-14 July

TPC Deere Run, Illinois

1

 One place to the leading player (not otherwise exempt) who finishes in the top five and ties
   

46

 

