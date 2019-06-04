Canadian Foursome Fills Out RBC Canadian Open Field

Among Canadian golf fans, there was hope that a few more of their countrymen would make it into the field for the 2019 RBC Canadian Open through the Monday final qualifier. Boy, did they get their wish.

The last chance to get inside the ropes as a player for the PGA TOUR event at Hamilton Golf & Country Club (outside of alternates) played out today at the Heron Point Golf Links in Alberton, Ontario and ultimately it was four Canadian players who earned each of the available spots.

On a day that proved more challenging than expected due to cool temperatures and constant winds, James Allenby of Langley, B.C., Thomas DeMarco of LaSalle, Ont., Étienne Brault of Mercier, Que. and JC Deacon of Toronto all grabbed a place in the 110th playing of the world’s third oldest national championship.

Allenby, who has a tremendous month with various wins, course records, and a 2nd place finish on the Mackenzie Tour to his credit, was the medalist with a score of 67 (-4).

“You just have to keep playing,” said Allenby of his four back-nine birdies that propelled him into his first 1st PGA TOUR start. “I can’t really tell you what it was. Two 30-footers went in and those are always nice. I’ve been putting well all year, so I’m not surprised, but I’m very happy. My mental game has really taken a step up this year, and that will help me get around [Hamilton Golf & Country Club].”

Two amateurs, DeMarco and Brault tied for 2nd place at a score of 70.

Brault was the low amateur at the Golf Quebec Spring Open finishing last Friday while DeMarco is coming off his senior season at Northern Illinois University where he played in 12 of 13 events with a 73.13 stroke average.

Filling out the foursome was JC Deacon, a former touring pro that still plays pro events but has counted the Head Men’s Golf Coach at the University of Florida as his main occupation since 2014. He won the Florida Open in 2017 and was a regular on the Mackenzie Tour (PGA TOUR Canada) from 2007-2010.

A Full List of Canadians

The last time the RBC Canadian Open was held at Hamilton Golf & Country Club, in 2012, twenty-one Canadians made the start.

With the addition of today’s Monday Qualifiers the total for this year’s event now numbers twenty-six.

The full list:

– James Allenby, Langley, B.C.

– Michael Anderson, Mississauga, Ont.

– Michael Blair, Ancaster, Ont.

– Étienne Brault, Mericer, Que.

– Marc-Étienne Bussières, Gatineau, Que.

– Albin Choi, Surrey, B.C.

– Austin Connelly, Church Point, N.S.

– Corey Conners, Listowel, Ont.

– Chris Crisologo, Richmond, B.C.

– JC Deacon, Toronto, Ont.

– Thomas DeMarco, LaSalle, Ont.

– Michael Gligic, Burlington, Ont.

– Adam Hadwin, Abbotsford, B.C.

– David Hearn, Brantford, Ont.

– Mackenzie Hughes, Dundas, Ont.

– Richard Jung, Toronto, Ont.

– Richard T. Lee, Toronto, Ont.

– Drew Nesbitt, Toronto, Ont.

– Joey Savoie, La Prairie, Que.

– Ben Silverman, Thornhill, Ont.

– Roger Sloan, Merritt, B.C.

– Adam Svensson, Surrey, B.C.

– Nick Taylor, Abbotsford, B.C.

– Josh Whalen, Napanee, Ont.

– Mike Weir, Brights Grove, Ont.

– Ryan Yip, Calgary, Alta.