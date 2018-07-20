RBC Canadian Open Names Tournament Director

Almost a year after the sudden removal of Brent McLaughlin as the Tournament Director of the RBC Canadian Open, Golf Canada has named his replacement. Taking on the role will be Bryan Crawford, most recently the Senior Director, Operations, for Canada Basketball.

According to a bio provided by Golf Canada, “He led several of the organization’s strategic business functions including overseeing the development, implementation and operations of all Canada Basketball hosting and revenue generating activities. Bryan also developed and drove the long-term, multi-event hosting strategy for major FIBA international events including athlete relations, volunteer management, community engagement, government relations, corporate partnerships and event execution.”

Prior to his three-year tenure with Canada Basketball, Crawford was the Interim Executive Director / Director of Operations with Ontario University Athletics (OUA), and was a sebem-year member of the Toronto Argonauts Football Club where he served as a Special Teams Captain and CFL Players’ Association Representative.

A native of Ancaster, Ont., Bryan holds a B.A. in Political Studies and Development from Queens University where he was a two-sport athlete in football and track and field. He was selected by the Canadian Olympic Committee as a COC Emerging Leader and has been a community ambassador for the ALS Society of Ontario, Right to Play, Climb for Cancer and the Argonauts’ Huddle Up Against Bullying Program.

Bryan begins his new role on July 18 and will be reporting directly to Golf Canada Chief Championship Officer Bill Paul, who will continue to oversee all aspects of the 2018 event.