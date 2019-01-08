RBC Extends Support To Four More Canadian Professional Golfers

Already with a mix of world-class talents as brand ambassadors, today RBC added another foursome of northern talent to their Team RBC program.

The new players are Brittany Marchand (LPGA Tour), Corey Conners (PGA TOUR), Ben Silverman (PGA TOUR), and Roger Sloan (PGA TOUR). They join fellow Canadians Alena Sharp, Brooke Henderson, and Adam Hadwin as those already enjoying an affiliation with the multi-national bank.

Marchand, about to start her second full campaign on the LPGA TOUR is delighted by the partnership. “I am so proud and so grateful to be a part of the Team RBC family. RBC has given so much to our game and their support enables us to continue to grow and develop on the world stage. I look forward to getting to know the team and am excited about the milestones ahead.”

On top of this support, RBC is also involved in funding for the Canadian National Amateur Golf Team and Young Pro Squad,and also has a partnership with Golf Canada that supports amateur championships.

A Continued Partnership

“RBC has been a longstanding supporter of golf, helping us build stronger connections with our clients and fans around the world,”said Mary DePaoli, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, RBC, in a release from the company. “We’ve been on a journey with many of these athletes as amateur players, like Corey and Brittany. Now we’re continuing that partnership as they strive to reach the highest level of golf on the international stage.”

Corey Conners, 130th in FedEx Cup Points on the PGA TOUR last season and a Sony Open in Hawaii Monday Qualifier this week relayed his thoughts in a statement:

“I’ve had the opportunity to partner with RBC when I was on Team Canada’s Young Pro program. This feels like a great next chapter in my journey as I compete on the PGA TOUR and I’m thankful RBC is with me again and for all they do for golf in Canada,” said Corey Conners.

The Team RBC program was created in 2009 and most recently added U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson to the squad of 18 male and female golfers. It extends RBC’s deep commitment to golf which also includes sponsorship of the RBC Heritage and RBC Canadian Open, both PGA TOUR events.

***

– Scott MacLeod, Associate Publisher, Flagstick.com

