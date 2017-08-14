RBC Family Golf Day Stops In Kanata

On Saturday, August 12 at the Kevin Haime Golf Centre on Hazeldean Road in Kanata, golfers were treated to free buckets of range balls compliments of Royal Bank Canada between 11 am and 3 pm.

Flagstick caught up with Bob Stellick from RBC and he talked about RBC Family Golf Days.

“RBC is well-known for sponsoring the Canadian Open, the PGA Heritage Classic at Hilton Head and numerous professional golfers. We’ve got the high-end pretty well covered, but what we really felt was we needed to do more at the community level. So what we did last year, we ran a number of these free events. We come to your local driving range, give out free buckets of balls and offer free tips by golf professionals and we hope that you might enjoy golf more and come out and watch the Canada Open or the CP Women’s Open or you might just hit a few balls down the road again. The idea behind this was to bring a little more to the masses, golf has a bit of a reputation as being a little bit elitist and we think this is a great way for people to get active and have a fun afternoon with their kids. Come with your mom, your dad, your grandmother or grandfather and just have a good time.”

The RBC Family Golf Day is a community event meant to promote the sport of golf. RBC is the proud sponsor of the RBC Canadian Open as well as a partner of the CP Women’s Open. RBC is also the official banking and financial services partner of Team RBC – world-class golfers and emerging professionals who wear the RBC brand and compete on the PGA and LPGA Tour. Team RBC professionals include Canadians Graham DeLaet, Adam Hadwin, David Hearn, Brooke Henderson and Nick Taylor as well as Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell, Ryan Palmer, Morgan Pressel and Brandt Snedeker.

A steady stream of golfers took advantage of this Family Day promotion put on by RBC. Golfers were also treated to swing tips by PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone golf professionals employed at the Kevin Haime Golf Centre. Attendees were also eligible to win prizes through several contests put on by RBC and a few lucky golfers received passes to the upcoming CP Women’s Open, being held at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club from August 21-27.

Congratulations to RBC for their ongoing promotion of golf and especially golf at the grassroots level.

