RBC Golf Day Taking Place In Kanata

The RBC Golf Day, a community event meant to promote the sport of golf, is coming to the National Capital.

It will be held at the Kevin Haime Golf Centre in Kanata on Saturday, August 12.

The free family golf day will take place from 11am to 3pm. Golfers will be provided with a free bucket of range balls and the opportunity to receive swing tips from a PGA of Canada Certified Teaching Professional, compliments of RBC.

Originally Brooke Henderson was set to make an appearance but unfortunately had to cancel her participation. No reason was given for the change in plans.

Some participants will also have the opportunity to receive an all day pass to the 2017 CP Women’s Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club (August 21 to 27).

For those who want to practice their putting, there will be a putting challenge, where golfers will have the opportunity to receive additional RBC prizes.

When: Saturday, August 12, 2017 11am-3pm

Where: Kevin Haime Golf Centre, 560 Hazeldean Road, Kanata, Ontario K2V 1C4