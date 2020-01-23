RBC PGA Scramble National Final Returns To Cabot Links

The country’s most prestigious golf destination, Cabot Links, will play host – for the fourth year in a row – to the National Final of the RBC PGA Scramble presented by The Lincoln Motor Company, Oct. 4-6, 2020.

“The experience at Cabot Links over the past three years has been nothing short of first-class for participants,” said Mark Patterson, president of the PGA of Canada. “We are ecstatic to provide the opportunity for amateurs and PGA of Canada professionals across the country to embark on the golf journey of a lifetime to Cabot Links once again.”

In 2019, the RBC PGA Scramble presented by The Lincoln Motor Company saw thousands of golfers of all abilities compete at over 150 events nationwide, with hopes of ultimately advancing to the 54-hole national championship at Cabot Links. Played as a 5-person Ambrose scramble, the National Final provides amateurs and accompanying PGA of Canada professionals the pinnacle golfing experience, with two rounds played at Cabot Links and one at Cabot Cliffs. Additional gifting, activations and experiences provided by sponsors round out an already spectacular national event.

“Cabot Links is thrilled to welcome back the RBC PGA Scramble National Final presented by The Lincoln Motor Company,” said Andrew Alkenbrack, the resort’s general manager. “Every year, we look forward to seeing the pure joy on player’s faces as they step off the bus. It reminds us of how truly special this place is and what a great event this is for golf in Canada. We are thrilled to be a part of it.”

In 2018, Cabot Cliffs and Cabot Links ranked No. 1 and No. 4, respectively, in SCOREGolf’s Top 100 Golf Courses in Canada and No. 9 and No. 43 in the World’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses by Golf Digest.

“For anyone who has previously been to Cabot Links, things around here will look a little different next year,” said Alkenbrack. “We are working on a new clubhouse, a 10-hole par 3 course and a few more surprises.”

Player registration is slated to open April 2020.