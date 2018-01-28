RBC PGA Scramble Announces 2018 Regional Sites

After another successful year of competition, the PGA of Canada has announced the host sites for the 2018 RBC PGA Scramble presented by The Lincoln Motor Company

Once again the venue list comprises some of the marquee golf clubs in Canada, all prepared to welcome qualifiers from around the nation.

Among the host Regional sites are: Talking Rock Golf Resort, Chase, B.C.

Fairmont Banff Springs Golf Course, Banff, Alta.

Royal Regina Golf Club, Regina

Elmhurst Golf and Country Club, Winnipeg

Silver Creek Golf Club, Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Coppinwood Golf Club, Goodwood, Ont.

Brantford Golf and Country Club, Brantford, Ont.

Wildfire Golf Club, Lakefield, Ont.

Club de Golf Vallee du Richelieu, Sainte-Julie, Que.

The Links at Brunello, Timberlea, N.S.

“The venues we’ve secured as RBC PGA Scramble presented by The Lincoln Motor Company Regional Final hosts in 2018 are truly impressive,” said PGA of Canada president Steve Wood. “Participants who make it through the local stage will enjoy a fantastic day at a first-class facility in his or her region and a glimpse into what the national final is like as well.”

Golfers from more than 100 local qualifying sites will be aiming to make the Regional Finals, and ultimately, a spot in the National Finals. The concluding event will once again be hosted by the world-renowned Cabot Links Golf Resort in Inverness, Nova Scotia.

Want to find out more on the RBC PGA Scramble presented by The Lincoln Motor Company? Visit this link for more info.