RBC PGA Scramble National Final Comes Down To Final Putt

A world-class setting, teams from around the nation, and one final putt that would determine the outcome. The National Final of the 2017 RBC PGA Scramble presented by The Lincoln Motor Company at Cabot Links had all that was needed for a memorable ending.

On the windy shoreline of Inverness, Nova Scotia, it all came down to Rodney Webber, a member of Cordova Bay Golf Club in Victoria, B.C.. Webber needed to make a four-foot putt to win the championship for his team and he responded with the stroke of his life. The ball found the bottom of the cup and celebration was on as Webber and teammates Phil Kondrak, Eric Smith, Eric Watson and PGA of Canada professional Nate Ollis secured the victory by the slimmest of margins.

They surpassed the team of Jim Reid, Wendy Reid, Teresa Alm, Brad Revell, and PGA professional Chris Barber of the Landings Golf & Teaching Centre in Kingston, Ontario by a mere 0.8, with a 46 under par total.

“I’m no professional golfer, but standing over that putt I definitely felt like one,” Webber said. “That was definitely the most pressure-packed putt I’ve ever had in my life.”

Twenty-two teams competed in the National Finals, playing two rounds over Cabot Links and one over Cabot Cliffs. Both courses have been highly regarded by critics from around the world since their openings.

The National Final was the culmination of a season-long competition that began at a local level and also featured regional finals.

“Honestly, we couldn’t have asked for a better week,” conveyed the team from Cordova Bay. “We can’t thank RBC and The Lincoln Motor Company enough for supporting this amazing event,” they said, adding, “the experience from the very beginning has been world class—from the golf courses to the meals and the lodging—everything has been the best.”

Final Leaderboard