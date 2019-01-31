RBC Re-Ups Sponsorship of PGA Scramble of Canada

Good news for the fans of the PGA Scramble operated by the PGA of Canada as word came today that RBC has renewed their sponsorship of the event.

The PGA of Canada reports that a record level of attendance in 2018, with the National Finals being held at Cabot Links in Nova Scotia, helped to prompt the financial institution to re-sign with the event. They remain the title sponsor while Lincoln Motor Company remains the presenting sponsor.

It’s a strong sign of growth and stability for the event which originally had Hyundai as a title sponsor, but they bowed out after one year. RBC has taken their place for the last two seasons, and plan to continue for at least three more.

“We couldn’t ask for a better partner than RBC for this amazing, expanding national event series,” said PGA of Canada CEO Kevin Thistle. “RBC’s commitment to the game of golf in this country is fantastic and we look forward to growing the RBC PGA Scramble of Canada in communities across Canada for years to come.”



Record Participation

The PGA of Canada reports that they had nearly 9,000 golfers take part in the RBC PGA Scramble in 2018, a increase of more than 60 percent from the prior year. Players competed at a local level, with those successful advancing to the regional level, ultimately determining the 21 teams that competed in the finals in October. Each team includes one PGA Professional and four amateurs. The PGA of Canada says expectations are for more than 10,000 participants in 2019.

The team from Fox Meadow G&CC in Stratford, Prince Edward Island won the 2018 title.



“We‘re thrilled to renew our partnership with the PGA of Canada and support the RBC PGA Scramble in providing amateur golfers with an experience of a lifetime,” said Shannon Cole, Senior Director, Brand Marketing, RBC. “This tournament is a real opportunity to bring together golf enthusiasts from across the country and enable them to have a shared experience at some of Canada’s best in class golf courses.”



Golfers and professionals looking for more information on the RBC PGA Scramble of Canada presented by The Lincoln Motor Company, should visit rbcpgascramble.com.