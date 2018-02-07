RBC Signs Multi-Year Agreement With Dustin Johnson

Chances are that we will see Dustin Johnson playing in the RBC Canadian Open for some time to come.

Today that event’s title sponsor, RBC, announced that they have reached a multi-year endorsement agreement with the current #1 ranked male golfer in the world.

He joins a number of other high-profile golf endorsers for RBC (Team RBC) including Matt Kuchar, Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk, Brandt Snedeker and Brooke Henderson.

“RBC is a longstanding supporter of golf and we celebrate the traditions and passion of the game. We’re proud to welcome Dustin to Team RBC as our newest ambassador. He’s an exciting player that has thrilled fans around the world and a great asset to the RBC brand,” says Dave McKay, President and CEO, RBC

Johnson has had an incredible career to-date, including 17 tournament wins on the PGA TOUR, and being named 2016 PGA Player of the Year. He is also only the third player in PGA TOUR history to win a title in all of his 11 seasons since his debut.

Says Johnson of the deal. “My goal is to be the best in the game and win as many championships as possible, and I’m grateful for RBC’s support and belief in me. I have enjoyed getting to know them better over the past few years through playing in the RBC Canadian Open. Now that my relationship with RBC has expanded to brand ambassador, I can’t wait to achieve more milestones together.”

Team RBC was created in 2009 and is now composed of 14 elite male and female golfers. The team members, like Johnson now will, ear the RBC branding on their clothes and on their golf bags.

In addition to being the title sponsor of the RBC Heritage and RBC Canadian Open, RBC is also the Official Banking and Financial Services partner for all Team RBC ambassadors.

No terms of the deal were released other than it being a multi-year agreement.