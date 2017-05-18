Flagstick Open Amateur Championship Set For This Weekend

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here and that means that the 2017 Flagstick Open Amateur Championship presented by TaylorMade and adidas Golf Canada is ready to be played.

The new date was chosen to accommodate a busy schedule of other events around Eastern Ontario for 2017 and the response has been positive. Many of the players have stated that it will be a good way to kick off their competitive golf season.

The one-flight, gross score event should once again see some strong scoring based on the calibre of the field. Tournament record holders Allen McGee and Noah Steele, who each shot -11 (68-65) during their respective 2014 and 2016 wins, are in the field. So too are Rob Knights and Dwight Reinhart, the other two past champions.

There are a bevy of other contenders – including many current NCAA college players such as Eric Macrow (Detroit Mercy), Conor Rodrigues (Lamar), Cooper Brown (Augusta).

Many eyes will also be drawn to the names like Wesley Kwok, Brad Revell and Ryan Sevigny.

Last year Kwok, a University of Ottawa Masters student from Markham, set the lowest score for a non-winner, -9.

Revell was a standout at North Carolina State before earning a spot on the Canadian Tour. Recently returned to the amateur game, he is a threat for the title.

Sevigny had a season for the ages in 2016 including a victory at the Whig-Standard Eastern Ontario Championship, a 2nd place finish at the Canadian Mid-Amateur (tied course record 64), and a bevy of other top 5 finishes.

In addition there are a strong number of former college players, club champions, and junior champions playing. It should make for a fine weekend of low scoring at eQuinelle in Kemptville.

Spectators are encouraged to attend and there is no charge to do so.

Keep up to date on the event at www.flagstickopen.com and Twitter @Flagstick