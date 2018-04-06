Reed Leads at The Masters; Hadwin Still In Top 20

Former Augusta State University golfer Patrick Reed leads the Masters after rounds of 69-66. Reed, a five-time PGA TOUR winner and U.S. Ryder Cup team standout, carded nine birdies in the second round, including three stretches of three in a row at Nos. 1-3, 7-9 and 13-15.

This marks the eighth time Reed has held the second-round lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR. He’s gone on to win four of seven previous times. It’s the second time Reed has held the lead after any round in a major championship. He also shared the 36-hole lead with Jordan Spieth at the 2015 U.S. Open.

Before Friday’s 66, Reed’s opening-round 3-under 69 marked his lowest round at Augusta National Golf Club. In four previous appearances at the Masters, Reed’s best score was 2-under 70 (twice, R1 and R4 in 2015).

“We’re only halfway. I’ve got a long way to go. Just need to continue doing what I’m doing,” Reed shared after his play on Friday.

A T22 finish for Reed in 2015 is his best showing in four Masters starts (MC/2017, T49/2016, T22/2015, MC/2014). He has played every major championship (17) since the 2014 Masters with his lone top-10 finish a T2 at the 2017 PGA Championship.

Reed comes to the Masters with three consecutive top-10 results on the PGA TOUR this season – T2/Valspar Championship, T7/Arnold Palmer Invitational, T9/WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

On Reed’s heels, at -7, is Australian Marc Leishman.

Leishman is seeking to join countryman Adam Scott (2013) as the only Masters champions from Australia. He began the second round with three consecutive birdies. His lone bogey came at No. 14, sandwiched between a birdie at the par-5 13th and an eagle-3 at No. 15.

Following a 6-under 66, Leishman shared the first-round lead at the 2013 Masters before going on to finish T4, his best showing in five previous starts at Augusta National. The only other time Leishman advanced to the weekend was in 2017 when he finished T43.



Immediately trailing Reed and Leishman are Henrik Stenson (-5), Rory McIlroy (-4) and Jordan Spieth (-4).

Hadwin Still Hunting

Canada’s Adam Hadwin began the day at -3, near the top of the leaderboard as he teed off in the last group of the day. Playing alongside Patrick Reed and Charley Hoffman, as in round one, Hadwin’s day was marred by the 18th hole at Augusta National. Suffering a bogey there yesterday, on Friday he tarnished his card with a double bogey. The resulting score of 75 drops him back to even par overall and in a tie for 18th place with 36 holes left on the schedule.

Hadwin’s 12th consecutive cut made on TOUR in 2018 ties him for the lead in that category with James Hahn.

52 professionals and one amateur made the 36 hole cut which fell at 5-over-par, 149. Among those cut was Canadian and 2003 Masters Champion Mike Weir (76-79) at +11.

