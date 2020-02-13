Registration Opens For The 2020 Flagstick Open Amateur Championship

The Flagstick Open Amateur Championship presented by TaylorMade Golf Canada and adidas Golf is set to return to the eQuinelle Golf Club in Kemptville, Ontario for 2020.

We will be continuing the new tradition of holding the event on Victoria Day Weekend to eliminate conflicts with many other golf events in the National Capital Region scheduled for the season ahead.

The staff of TMSI, who manage the facility, say they always look forward to hosting. “eQuinelle Golf Club is always excited to team up with our friends at Flagstick Magazine for the Flagstick Open. We share Flagstick’s commitment to golf in the region so it makes for a perfect partnership. We are always confident that eQuinelle’s championship layout will be sure to challenge and excite players and spectators alike. We are eager to showcase our course and the hospitality of our staff that have helped us establish a great customer base. We look for forward to seeing you at the Open.”

In 2019, Peter Beneteau (Kingston, ON) prevailed in a playoff with Sterling Mark Swansburg (Petawawa, ON). The playoff required two holes to determine the outcome.

Beneteau, who was a top player for St. Lawrence College in Kingston and is a multi-time club champion at Camden Braes G&CC, overcame a wet second shot on the first hole of the playoff to earn the title.

The wire-to-wire winner shared that it was unbelievable to final win the title after being an event competitor for many years. “I knew I felt good coming in but I didn’t think I would have a chance to win. The field is always so good at this tournament. There are always some great players and it is an honour to be the champion.”

D Flight Addition

Due to golf community demand, we are growing the tournament again and adding a D Flight for 2020. The total number of entries in the field will be divided equally into the A,B, C and D Flight.

A Memorable Course

The championship golf course at eQuinelle is managed by TMSI Sports Management and was designed by renowned designer Darrell Huxham. It has fast become a favoured layout among eastern Ontario golfers and its 7,000 yards makes for a perfect test for tournament players.

Known for its impeccable and fast putting surfaces, eQuinelle leaves competitors yearning to return for rounds on their own time.

For more tournament details and to get signed up please visit www.FlagstickOpen.com