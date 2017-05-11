Reyers & Sauerbrei Repeat at Golf Ontario Men’s Better-Ball

(Golf Ontario) TORONTO — Another Golf Ontario provincial championship season got underway on May 11, with the Men’s Better-Ball Championship from Oakdale Golf & Country Club. Despite the recent wet weather, the course was in fine shape and the players only dealt with cool and windy conditions on the day.

The field consisted of 54 teams (108 players) who all began at the 10 a.m. shotgun. Much like 2016, the day belonged to Kingston’s Peter Sauerbrei (Cataraqui Golf & Country Club)and Toronto’s Simon Reyers (Brampton Golf Club). The 2016 champions returned to the site of their victory a year a go and were able to tame the course again. The pair carded a seven-under (65) to earn a one-stroke win.

Afterwards the pair spoke about what it meant to repeat as champions. “This is a great event, I love this format,” said Reyers. “We are obviously thrilled to win this in back-to-back years. There are some great names on this trophy and we are happy to have ours on it again.”

The pair took advantage of the holes they needed to, while avoiding any damage during their bogey-free round. “We made par on the tough holes and birdied the easier ones and when you do that, it makes the round much easier,” added Sauerbrei.

Picking up the silver medal was Whitby’s Brendan Dunphy (Whitevale Golf Club) and Sudbury’s Tristan Renaud (Idylwylde Golf & Country Club). The pair finished the round at six-under (66).

Finishing in a tie for third was the team from Cedar Brae Golf Club of Thornhill’s Ryan Tsang and Markham’s Truman Tai along with the duo of Etobicoke’s Justin Allen (Weston Golf &Country Club) and Barrie’s Abe Holmes (Barrie Country Club). Both teams ended the day at five-under (67).

Full Results

1 Sauerbrei/Reyers -7 F 65

2 Dunphy/Renaud -6 F 66

T3 Allen/Holmes -5 F 67

T3 Tsang/Tai -5 F 67

T5 Frook/Dixon -4 F 68

T5 Hudson/Duda -4 F 68

T5 Reid/Lehman -4 F 68

T8 Burgess/Komaromi -3 F 69

T8 Peyman/Fawcett -3 F 69

T10 Adams/French -2 F 70

T10 Ahrens/Crampton -2 F 70

T10 Jewett/Dumontelle -2 F 70

T10 Mayhew/Crowe -2 F 70

T10 Striker/McLean -2 F 70

T10 Trapp/Pichl -2 F 70

T16 Frauts/Scriven -1 F 71

T16 Ion Young/McCarthy -1 F 71

T16 Wyndham-West/Hull -1 F 71

T19 Collins/Celone E F 72

T19 Dinner/Ward E F 72

T19 Henderson/Henderson E F 72

T19 Kuksis/Boddy E F 72

T19 Morton/Snowden E F 72

T19 Whitford/Pinder E F 72

T25 Drewery/McGrath +1 F 73

T25 Fitzsimmons/Glassman +1 F 73

T25 Jovanov/Nagindas +1 F 73

T25 Lefebvre/Trocchi +1 F 73

T25 von Kalckreuth/Barger +1 F 73

T30 Cormier/Turchanski +2 F 74

T30 Johnson/Brooks +2 F 74

T30 Kawalec/Kreze +2 F 74

T30 McCullough/Benzoni +2 F 74

T30 Migur/Poulos +2 F 74

T30 Purdom/Saly +2 F 74

T30 Speir/Bacon +2 F 74

T37 Briggs/Briggs +3 F 75

T37 Fine/Sherman +3 F 75

T37 Hreljac/Lee +3 F 75

T37 Jones/Baines +3 F 75

T37 Morris/Morris +3 F 75

T37 Smalley/Tyers +3 F 75

T37 Stevens/Stevens +3 F 75

T44 Dunphy/Knapp +4 F 76

T44 Gordon/Crystal +4 F 76

T44 Lackey/Lackey +4 F 76

T44 Loughry/Oh +4 F 76

T44 Newman/Whiteside +4 F 76

T44 Woodhouse/Chapman +4 F 76

T50 Kennedy/Graper +5 F 77

T50 Sinclair/Sim +5 F 77

52 Keogh/Hutcheson +6 F 78

53 Bank/Isaacman +7 F 79

54 Page/Legree +11 F 83