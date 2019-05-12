Canadian Win Streak Continues At Beijing Championship

For the second consecutive year, a Canadian has topped the field at the PGA TOUR Series – China Beijing Championship.

Richard Jung completed the feat in wet and rainy conditions, using a final round 68 (-4) to best the field.

The victory by the former National Team member follows the one by Nova Scotia’s Peter Campbell in 2018.

This was the second career win for Jung in China, who posted a total score of 272 (-19) at Topwin Golf & Country Club get past American Ryan Ree by two shots.

Jung, now 26 and a former Canadian Boys Champion, was cruising along until the 15th hole of the final round where his eventual birdie was looked unlikely after a wayward tee shot that put his lead in jeopardy.

“Hole 15 was crucial. I hit it way left, and if I hadn’t found that ball it would have been a different story,” said the Korean-born Jung. “I was just under a tree and somehow made birdie. I had 30 yards to the pin and was able to hit a really good shot and roll the putt in.”

In just his second Tour event of the season, Jung was thrilled with the way he handled himself to hold onto the lead and earn his first Tour title since winning the Suzhou Open in June of 2018.

“I tried to not think about what the other players were doing. If they play great, it’s not my day. But I really didn’t want to make mistakes and give away the W,” said Jung. “So I’m just really happy with how I played, especially down the stretch. I had some clutch putts and was able to roll the rock, which was great.”

The victory lays the groundwork for Jung to improve on the 11th place finish on the Order of Merit in 2018 that resulted in him missing an exemption to the Final Stage of the Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament by just one position.

“I feel amazing, 19-under par on any golf course is always a great score so I’m just really happy with that,” said Jung. “Now I don’t have to think about finishing top 10 [on the Order of Merit] as much, so hopefully I can just keep doing what I’m doing now and just play some good golf.”

Jung’s fellow Canadian, Myles Creighton of Nova Scotia, also has a nice showing in Beijing. He earned his first top-10 on the PGA TOUR Series-China after he tied for ninth, with rounds of 68-67-68-74.

Defending champion Peter Campbell tied for 45th while a 4th Canadian, Eugene Wong, tied for 63rd.

