Golf North Signs On To Manage The Ridge at Manitou

GolfNorth, the Conestogo, Ontario golf management company, will be adding another property to their fold. They revealed Tuesday that they have entered into an agreement to lease the operations at The Ridge at Manitou, effective January 1, 2020.

The acclaimed course set in the Canadian shield some 20 minutes east of Parry Sound, Ontario, near McKellar, has now been fully open for 15 years but it’s history has not been without uncertainty. The remote location provides some challenges but new arrangement with GolfNorth for operations should provide some stability moving forward.

Known for its stunning setting along Lake Manitouwabing , the 6699-yard Tom McBroom design showcases the lake on the 18th hole, and prior to that, takes you through an enchanting journey through the natural surroundings.

It has garnered many awards since it’s opening and fans of the course have responded very positively on social media platforms about the new of GolfNorth’s new involvement.

It is another big step for GolfNorth, who currently operates or owns some 30+ golf properties, primarily in Ontario, save for the historic Highlands Links in Nova Scotia.

GolfNorth President and CEO, Shawn Evans said of the Ridge at Manitou transaction, “We are incredibly excited to be adding The Ridge at Manitou to our portfolio of courses. The opportunity to add a golf course of this quality, with such a nationwide reputation, rarely comes along. Our members and frequent players will be hearing from us over the next few months, as we look forward to welcoming them to this piece of Muskoka paradise.”