Canada Riley Wheeldon Wins On The Outlaw Tour

Two Canadians took the top spots at the Outlaw Tour event in Arizona this week. The TOUR, an extension of the Golden State Tour, was playing at the Moon Valley Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona.

Riley Wheeldon, originally from Comox, British Columbia, but now living in Scottsdale, Arizona, lead the 54-hole tournament from wire-to-wire to earn the title and $7,500. The Mackenzie Tour member opened with rounds of 64, 64 to reach -16, then closed with a 67 for a -21 total.

That gave him a seven-shot win over fellow Canadian Joey Savoie of Montreal who earned second place at -14.

The only other Canadian player in the top twenty was Wil Bateman of Edmonton who finished up at -10 for a share of 13th.

Of note, LPGA winner Anna Nordqvist shared the opening round lead at 64, and ended the week in a share of 28th.

Final Leaderboard