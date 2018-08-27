Rivermead Senior Women Repeat as OVGA Intersectional Champions

(Gatineau, Quebec) – With the last group in the Ottawa Valley Golf Association’s “A” Division of the Women’s Senior Intersectional round still signing their point cards, OVGA co-ordinator Alex Pugh, because she was asked, was explaining the tie-break procedure.

In the end, that procedure wasn’t required as Rivermead eked out a one-point victory over the women from Hylands Golf Club. Rivermead ended up in the competition with 28 points; Hylands – 27; Royal Ottawa – 24 and Smiths falls – 5.

Members of the winning Senior Women’s Team from Rivermead were Madeleine Barnes, Stella Beaudry, Nancy Desormeau, Josee Lacasse, Lynn Morrison, Lise Perrier, Wanda Pilon and Monique Rouleau.

Gaining the maximum 6 points in their matches were Rivermead’s Stella Beaudry, Josee Lacasse and Lynn Morrison; Royal Ottawa’s Gail Blake and Suzanie Chua and Margot Gregberg from Hylands.

Congratulations to all the players and their caddies on each team for their sportsmanship in a highly emotional set of well played matches.

Congratulations also to the staff and members at the Rivermead Golf Club for hosting the “A” Division of the OVGA Intersectionals and a special shout out to Derrick Powers and his greenkeeping crew for a beautifully manicured golf course.

Twelve other OVGA Member Clubs also hosted Intersectional Divisions throughout the Ottawa Valley and once their scores have been submitted, we will provide coverage.

Division Winners (As Reported – Full Results will be posted when available)

Division A – Rivermead

Division B –

Division C –

Division D –

Division E – Greensmere

Division F – Eagle Creek

Division G –

Division H –

Division I –

Division J –

Division K – Mont Ste Marie

Division L –

Division M –