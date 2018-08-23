Rivers and Long Sweep the Investors Group Ontario Bantam Championships

(via Golf Ontario – Fenwick, Ontario)– Brooke Rivers of Brampton Golf Club held her lead from the first day to win the Ontario Girls Bantam championship after two rounds. Alex Long of Credit Valley Golf and Country Club had a lead after the first round, but during moments of the second round found himself tied at times for first place with his competitors. In the end, he would carry his solid game through the entire day to prevail and win the boys championship.
The final round of the Investors Group Ontario Bantam (U15) Championship took place today at the beautiful Sawmill Golf Course in Fenwick, Ontario. While the first round of competition on Tuesday was plagued by rain, delays, and hot temperatures, the final round of the championship which took place today was a windy day, with cooler temperatures allowing some relief for the golfers.
Brooke Rivers of Brampton Golf Club (+2) 73 started out the front nine (+1) 36, with two birdies, a bogey, and a double bogey. She then finished off the course (+1) 37 with two birdies, a bogey and a double bogey. She went 71, 73 for a two-day total of 144.
Nicole Gal of Oakville Golf Club was awarded a silver medal for her efforts this week, she started out the front nine at par 35 with three birdies and three bogies, she then finished the back nine (+2) 38 with one birdie and three bogeys. She went 78, 73 for a total of 151 over two days.
In third place was Ella Weber of Rattlesnake Point Golf Club who started out the front nine (+3) 38 with three bogeys, she finished off the course (+2) on the back nine for a score of 76. She went 77, 76 for a two-day total of 153.
Brooke said a lot of focus on her game worked out for her this week, and her strategy was simple, “Just trying to focus on my game, not play too risky (of) shots. Pars are your friend. Try not to make doubles. That didn’t work out. Just try to be consistent”. She said she is happy to have won, “It’s really nice to win. I had a lot of fun playing with all the girls, and they were all supporting me, … they were all cheering for me when I made putts” – Brooke Rivers.
Alex Long of Credit Valley Golf and Country Club started out the front nine (+3) 38 today with three bogeys and went out on the back nine (-3) 33 with three birdies. He was even through the day with a 71. He went 67, 71 over two rounds for a total of 138. In second place was Justin Matthews of Oshawa Golf and Curling Club who started out the front nine today (-2) 33 with three birdies and a bogey, he then finished up the back nine at par 36 with a double bogey and an eagle. He went 72, 69 for a two-day total of 141.
Long was happy to have won today, after winning the Golf Ontario PeeWee Championship earlier this season at Lakeridge Links Golf Club, winning two championships in one year is extra special. After a (+3) front nine, he wanted to post a red number on the back nine, and he did, he was (-3) on the back nine, with a great even par day 71.
“I would like to thank Golf Ontario for having another great Ontario championship. I’d like to thank Sawmill Golf Club for hosting it, the course was great. I’d like to thank my dad for taking me here, as well as my mom for supporting me, and I’d like to thank my coach for teaching me” – Alex Long
Ben MacLean of St. Catherines Golf and Country Club and Thomas Latter of Credit Valley Golf and Country Club finished T3 with a two-round total of 145 each. Ben MacLean was (+3) 38 on the front nine with a double bogey, a birdie, and two bogeys and finished the back nine (-2) 34 with two birdies for 72 today, paired with his 73 yesterday, his low scoring week secured his T3 position. Thomas Latter of Credit Valley Golf and Country Club started out the front nine (+3) 38 with four bogeys and a birdie and finished out the back nine (+1) 37. He went 70, 75 for a two-day total of 145.
Girls Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Brooke Rivers Brampton GC
|+2
|F
|+2
|71
|73
|144
|2
|Nicole Gal Oakville Golf Club
|+2
|F
|+9
|78
|73
|151
|3
|Ella Weber Rattlesnake Point GC
|+5
|F
|+11
|77
|76
|153
|4
|Jillian A Friyia Highland Country Club
|+6
|F
|+12
|77
|77
|154
|5
|Katherine Cranston Oakville Golf Club
|+3
|F
|+14
|82
|74
|156
|T6
|Madelin Boyd Lakeridge Links Golf Club
|+7
|F
|+15
|79
|78
|157
|T6
|Kelly Zhao Station Creek GC
|+6
|F
|+15
|80
|77
|157
|T8
|Bo Brown Blue Springs Golf Club
|+8
|F
|+17
|80
|79
|159
|T8
|Sarah Gallagher Blue Springs Golf Club
|+8
|F
|+17
|80
|79
|159
|10
|Lauren Gervais Public Player
|+4
|F
|+19
|86
|75
|161
|11
|Annie Wanying Yu Station Creek GC
|+7
|F
|+20
|84
|78
|162
|12
|Annika Naumovski Brampton GC
|+13
|F
|+23
|81
|84
|165
|13
|Rozlyn Rooke Blue Springs Golf Club
|+11
|F
|+24
|84
|82
|166
|14
|Krystal (Zhuotong) Li Cedar Brae GC
|+11
|F
|+25
|85
|82
|167
|T15
|Isabella Ferguson eQuinelle Golf Club
|+14
|F
|+27
|84
|85
|169
|T15
|Peyton Costabile Whistle Bear Golf Club
|+17
|F
|+27
|81
|88
|169
|T17
|Olivia Wilkie Bayview G&CC
|+15
|F
|+29
|85
|86
|171
|T17
|Karolyn Zeng Station Creek GC
|+15
|F
|+29
|85
|86
|171
|T19
|Ashley Lafontaine Public Player
|+14
|F
|+33
|90
|85
|175
|T19
|Emily McKee Credit Valley Golf & Coun
|+22
|F
|+33
|82
|93
|175
|21
|Lindsay McGrath Rattlesnake Point GC
|+18
|F
|+36
|89
|89
|178
|22
|Sonya Weerasinghe Thornhill Club
|+16
|F
|+37
|92
|87
|179
|23
|Myranda Quinton Blue Springs Golf Club
|+19
|F
|+42
|94
|90
|184
|24
|Madeleine Pytura Rivermead GC
|+21
|F
|+43
|93
|92
|185
|25
|Yi Ran Lu Station Creek GC
|+19
|F
|+44
|96
|90
|186
|26
|Alyssa Perruccio Brampton GC
|+20
|F
|+45
|96
|91
|187
|27
|Abigail Dove Cherry Downs G & CC
|+20
|F
|+47
|98
|91
|189
|28
|Kaitlyn Ellis Rattlesnake Point GC
|+23
|F
|+49
|97
|94
|191
|29
|Mackenzie Czapla Midland G & CC
|+28
|F
|+64
|107
|99
|206
Boys Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Alex Long Credit Valley Golf & Coun
|E
|F
|-4
|67
|71
|138
|2
|Justin Matthews Oshawa Golf & Curling
|-2
|F
|-1
|72
|69
|141
|T3
|Ben MacLean St. Catharines Golf & Cou
|+1
|F
|+3
|73
|72
|145
|T3
|Thomas Latter Credit Valley Golf & Coun
|+4
|F
|+3
|70
|75
|145
|5
|Kendrick Webster Bay of Quinte Golf & CC
|+4
|F
|+6
|73
|75
|148
|T6
|Andre Zhu National Pines Golf Club
|+5
|F
|+7
|73
|76
|149
|T6
|Ellis Kinnaird Mississippi
|+7
|F
|+7
|71
|78
|149
|T6
|Aiden Shah Westmount G & CC
|+7
|F
|+7
|71
|78
|149
|T9
|Owen Kim Blue Springs Golf Club
|+6
|F
|+8
|73
|77
|150
|T9
|Peter Blazevic Greystone Golf Club
|+9
|F
|+8
|70
|80
|150
|T11
|Beni Long Credit Valley Golf & Coun
|+5
|F
|+9
|75
|76
|151
|T11
|Bradyn Wark St. Catharines Golf & Cou
|+5
|F
|+9
|75
|76
|151
|13
|Hunter Kolm The Summit G&CC
|+6
|F
|+11
|76
|77
|153
|T14
|Oscar Feschuk Scarboro Golf & Country C
|+5
|F
|+12
|78
|76
|154
|T14
|Ethan Irvine Hamilton G & CC
|+10
|F
|+12
|73
|81
|154
|16
|Tyler May Wildwinds Golf Links
|+4
|F
|+13
|80
|75
|155
|T17
|Ty Stansfield Thornhill Club
|+6
|F
|+14
|79
|77
|156
|T17
|Cameron Pero Picton Golf & Country Clu
|+7
|F
|+14
|78
|78
|156
|T19
|Matthew Martel Lookout Point Country Clu
|+8
|F
|+15
|78
|79
|157
|T19
|Ethan Gillis Cherry Downs G & CC
|+8
|F
|+15
|78
|79
|157
|T19
|Isaiah Ellis Lookout Point Country Clu
|+8
|F
|+15
|78
|79
|157
|T22
|Kurt Rivers Brampton GC
|+8
|F
|+16
|79
|79
|158
|T22
|James Newton Public Player
|+8
|F
|+16
|79
|79
|158
|T22
|Elian Infante Rattlesnake Point GC
|+8
|F
|+16
|79
|79
|158
|T25
|Nathaniel Gray Lamont Cutten Fields
|+6
|F
|+17
|82
|77
|159
|T25
|Jordan Hwang York Downs Golf & Country
|+12
|F
|+17
|76
|83
|159
|T27
|Matthew Inglis Barrie CC
|+5
|F
|+18
|84
|76
|160
|T27
|Bradley Parker Thornhill Club
|+7
|F
|+18
|82
|78
|160
|T27
|William Lin Station Creek GC
|+12
|F
|+18
|77
|83
|160
|T27
|Landon Underhill St. Thomas Golf & Country
|+12
|F
|+18
|77
|83
|160
|31
|Rylan Marontate Kingsville Golf & Country
|+10
|F
|+19
|80
|81
|161
|T32
|Caden Holmes Napanee Golf & Country Cl
|+9
|F
|+21
|83
|80
|163
|T32
|Domenic De Luca The Country Club – West
|+12
|F
|+21
|80
|83
|163
|34
|Oliver Taillefer Idylwylde Golf & Country
|+14
|F
|+22
|79
|85
|164
|T35
|Troy Tsai The Summit G&CC
|+11
|F
|+23
|83
|82
|165
|T35
|Jack Moro Chapples Golf Club
|+11
|F
|+23
|83
|82
|165
|T35
|Ryan Somerville The Summit G&CC
|+12
|F
|+23
|82
|83
|165
|T38
|Luca Cimoroni Toronto Golf Club
|+6
|F
|+24
|89
|77
|166
|T38
|Tanner Cardwell Oshawa Golf & Curling
|+15
|F
|+24
|80
|86
|166
|T38
|Cale Marontate Kingsville Golf & Country
|+13
|F
|+24
|82
|84
|166
|T38
|Matthew Whitehead Whistle Bear Golf Club
|+15
|F
|+24
|80
|86
|166
|T42
|Beck Ljungberg Heron Point Golf Links
|+8
|F
|+25
|88
|79
|167
|T42
|Kevin Lee Station Creek GC
|+10
|F
|+25
|86
|81
|167
|T42
|Grant Li Brampton GC
|+13
|F
|+25
|83
|84
|167
|T42
|Spencer Jackson South Muskoka Curling & G
|+16
|F
|+25
|80
|87
|167
|46
|Michael Weber Rattlesnake Point GC
|+14
|F
|+26
|83
|85
|168
|47
|Robbie Pemberton The Summit G&CC
|+17
|F
|+28
|82
|88
|170
|48
|William Kekich Weston G&CC
|+14
|F
|+29
|86
|85
|171
|T49
|Brent Schidowka The Oaks GC
|+15
|F
|+30
|86
|86
|172
|T49
|Dallas Burgess Chapples Golf Club
|+18
|F
|+30
|83
|89
|172
|T49
|John Orlebar Tarandowah GC
|+23
|F
|+30
|78
|94
|172
|52
|Kiefer Oomen-Danckert Shelburne G & CC
|+16
|F
|+31
|86
|87
|173
|T53
|Nathan Leonard Oshawa Golf & Curling
|+13
|F
|+33
|91
|84
|175
|T53
|Gregor Lawson Shelburne G & CC
|+16
|F
|+33
|88
|87
|175
|55
|Aleksandar Perak Coppinwood
|+19
|F
|+34
|86
|90
|176
|56
|Sam Bollinger Hidden Lake GC
|+15
|F
|+36
|92
|86
|178
|57
|Benjamin Scholes Thornhill Club
|+18
|F
|+39
|92
|89
|181
|58
|Liam Crummy Sarnia G&CC
|+18
|F
|+40
|93
|89
|182
|59
|Ethan Raulino Rattlesnake Point GC
|+23
|F
|+41
|89
|94
|183
|60
|Michael Antal Ambassador GC
|+21
|F
|+55
|105
|92
|197