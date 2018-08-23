What's New?

Rivers and Long Sweep the Investors Group Ontario Bantam Championships

August 23, 2018 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Alex Long and Brooke Rivers / Photo Golf Ontario

(via Golf Ontario – Fenwick, Ontario)– Brooke Rivers of Brampton Golf Club held her lead from the first day to win the Ontario Girls Bantam championship after two rounds. Alex Long of Credit Valley Golf and Country Club had a lead after the first round, but during moments of the second round found himself tied at times for first place with his competitors. In the end, he would carry his solid game through the entire day to prevail and win the boys championship.

The final round of the Investors Group Ontario Bantam (U15) Championship took place today at the beautiful Sawmill Golf Course in Fenwick, Ontario.  While the first round of competition on Tuesday was plagued by rain, delays, and hot temperatures, the final round of the championship which took place today was a windy day, with cooler temperatures allowing some relief for the golfers.

Brooke Rivers of Brampton Golf Club (+2) 73 started out the front nine (+1) 36, with two birdies, a bogey, and a double bogey. She then finished off the course (+1) 37 with two birdies, a bogey and a double bogey. She went 71, 73 for a two-day total of 144.

Nicole Gal of Oakville Golf Club was awarded a silver medal for her efforts this week, she started out the front nine at par 35 with three birdies and three bogies, she then finished the back nine (+2) 38 with one birdie and three bogeys. She went 78, 73 for a total of 151 over two days.

In third place was Ella Weber of Rattlesnake Point Golf Club who started out the front nine (+3) 38 with three bogeys, she finished off the course (+2) on the back nine for a score of 76.  She went 77, 76 for a two-day total of 153.

Brooke said a lot of focus on her game worked out for her this week, and her strategy was simple, “Just trying to focus on my game, not play too risky (of) shots. Pars are your friend. Try not to make doubles. That didn’t work out. Just try to be consistent”.  She said she is happy to have won, “It’s really nice to win. I had a lot of fun playing with all the girls, and they were all supporting me, … they were all cheering for me when I made putts” – Brooke Rivers.

Alex Long of Credit Valley Golf and Country Club started out the front nine (+3) 38 today with three bogeys and went out on the back nine (-3) 33 with three birdies. He was even through the day with a 71.  He went 67, 71 over two rounds for a total of 138.  In second place was Justin Matthews of Oshawa Golf and Curling Club who started out the front nine today (-2) 33 with three birdies and a bogey, he then finished up the back nine at par 36 with a double bogey and an eagle. He went 72, 69 for a two-day total of 141.

Long was happy to have won today, after winning the Golf Ontario PeeWee Championship earlier this season at Lakeridge Links Golf Club, winning two championships in one year is extra special.  After a (+3) front nine, he wanted to post a red number on the back nine, and he did, he was (-3) on the back nine, with a great even par day 71.

“I would like to thank Golf Ontario for having another great Ontario championship. I’d like to thank Sawmill Golf Club for hosting it, the course was great. I’d like to thank my dad for taking me here, as well as my mom for supporting me, and I’d like to thank my coach for teaching me” – Alex Long

Ben MacLean of St. Catherines Golf and Country Club and Thomas Latter of Credit Valley Golf and Country Club finished T3 with a two-round total of 145 each. Ben MacLean was (+3) 38 on the front nine with a double bogey, a birdie, and two bogeys and finished the back nine (-2) 34 with two birdies for 72 today, paired with his 73 yesterday, his low scoring week secured his T3 position.  Thomas Latter of Credit Valley Golf and Country Club started out the front nine (+3) 38 with four bogeys and a birdie and finished out the back nine (+1) 37. He went 70, 75 for a two-day total of 145.

Girls Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 Total
1 Brooke Rivers  Brampton GC +2 F +2 71 73 144
2 Nicole Gal  Oakville Golf Club +2 F +9 78 73 151
3 Ella Weber  Rattlesnake Point GC +5 F +11 77 76 153
4 Jillian A Friyia  Highland Country Club +6 F +12 77 77 154
5 Katherine Cranston  Oakville Golf Club +3 F +14 82 74 156
T6 Madelin Boyd  Lakeridge Links Golf Club +7 F +15 79 78 157
T6 Kelly Zhao  Station Creek GC +6 F +15 80 77 157
T8 Bo Brown  Blue Springs Golf Club +8 F +17 80 79 159
T8 Sarah Gallagher  Blue Springs Golf Club +8 F +17 80 79 159
10 Lauren Gervais  Public Player +4 F +19 86 75 161
11 Annie Wanying Yu  Station Creek GC +7 F +20 84 78 162
12 Annika Naumovski  Brampton GC +13 F +23 81 84 165
13 Rozlyn Rooke  Blue Springs Golf Club +11 F +24 84 82 166
14 Krystal (Zhuotong) Li  Cedar Brae GC +11 F +25 85 82 167
T15 Isabella Ferguson  eQuinelle Golf Club +14 F +27 84 85 169
T15 Peyton Costabile  Whistle Bear Golf Club +17 F +27 81 88 169
T17 Olivia Wilkie  Bayview G&CC +15 F +29 85 86 171
T17 Karolyn Zeng  Station Creek GC +15 F +29 85 86 171
T19 Ashley Lafontaine  Public Player +14 F +33 90 85 175
T19 Emily McKee  Credit Valley Golf & Coun +22 F +33 82 93 175
21 Lindsay McGrath  Rattlesnake Point GC +18 F +36 89 89 178
22 Sonya Weerasinghe  Thornhill Club +16 F +37 92 87 179
23 Myranda Quinton  Blue Springs Golf Club +19 F +42 94 90 184
24 Madeleine Pytura  Rivermead GC +21 F +43 93 92 185
25 Yi Ran Lu  Station Creek GC +19 F +44 96 90 186
26 Alyssa Perruccio  Brampton GC +20 F +45 96 91 187
27 Abigail Dove  Cherry Downs G & CC +20 F +47 98 91 189
28 Kaitlyn Ellis  Rattlesnake Point GC +23 F +49 97 94 191
29 Mackenzie Czapla  Midland G & CC +28 F +64 107 99 206

Boys Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 Total
1 Alex Long  Credit Valley Golf & Coun E F -4 67 71 138
2 Justin Matthews  Oshawa Golf & Curling -2 F -1 72 69 141
T3 Ben MacLean  St. Catharines Golf & Cou +1 F +3 73 72 145
T3 Thomas Latter  Credit Valley Golf & Coun +4 F +3 70 75 145
5 Kendrick Webster  Bay of Quinte Golf & CC +4 F +6 73 75 148
T6 Andre Zhu  National Pines Golf Club +5 F +7 73 76 149
T6 Ellis Kinnaird  Mississippi +7 F +7 71 78 149
T6 Aiden Shah  Westmount G & CC +7 F +7 71 78 149
T9 Owen Kim  Blue Springs Golf Club +6 F +8 73 77 150
T9 Peter Blazevic  Greystone Golf Club +9 F +8 70 80 150
T11 Beni Long  Credit Valley Golf & Coun +5 F +9 75 76 151
T11 Bradyn Wark  St. Catharines Golf & Cou +5 F +9 75 76 151
13 Hunter Kolm  The Summit G&CC +6 F +11 76 77 153
T14 Oscar Feschuk  Scarboro Golf & Country C +5 F +12 78 76 154
T14 Ethan Irvine  Hamilton G & CC +10 F +12 73 81 154
16 Tyler May  Wildwinds Golf Links +4 F +13 80 75 155
T17 Ty Stansfield  Thornhill Club +6 F +14 79 77 156
T17 Cameron Pero  Picton Golf & Country Clu +7 F +14 78 78 156
T19 Matthew Martel  Lookout Point Country Clu +8 F +15 78 79 157
T19 Ethan Gillis  Cherry Downs G & CC +8 F +15 78 79 157
T19 Isaiah Ellis  Lookout Point Country Clu +8 F +15 78 79 157
T22 Kurt Rivers  Brampton GC +8 F +16 79 79 158
T22 James Newton  Public Player +8 F +16 79 79 158
T22 Elian Infante  Rattlesnake Point GC +8 F +16 79 79 158
T25 Nathaniel Gray Lamont  Cutten Fields +6 F +17 82 77 159
T25 Jordan Hwang  York Downs Golf & Country +12 F +17 76 83 159
T27 Matthew Inglis  Barrie CC +5 F +18 84 76 160
T27 Bradley Parker  Thornhill Club +7 F +18 82 78 160
T27 William Lin  Station Creek GC +12 F +18 77 83 160
T27 Landon Underhill  St. Thomas Golf & Country +12 F +18 77 83 160
31 Rylan Marontate  Kingsville Golf & Country +10 F +19 80 81 161
T32 Caden Holmes  Napanee Golf & Country Cl +9 F +21 83 80 163
T32 Domenic De Luca  The Country Club – West +12 F +21 80 83 163
34 Oliver Taillefer  Idylwylde Golf & Country +14 F +22 79 85 164
T35 Troy Tsai  The Summit G&CC +11 F +23 83 82 165
T35 Jack Moro  Chapples Golf Club +11 F +23 83 82 165
T35 Ryan Somerville  The Summit G&CC +12 F +23 82 83 165
T38 Luca Cimoroni  Toronto Golf Club +6 F +24 89 77 166
T38 Tanner Cardwell  Oshawa Golf & Curling +15 F +24 80 86 166
T38 Cale Marontate  Kingsville Golf & Country +13 F +24 82 84 166
T38 Matthew Whitehead  Whistle Bear Golf Club +15 F +24 80 86 166
T42 Beck Ljungberg  Heron Point Golf Links +8 F +25 88 79 167
T42 Kevin Lee  Station Creek GC +10 F +25 86 81 167
T42 Grant Li  Brampton GC +13 F +25 83 84 167
T42 Spencer Jackson  South Muskoka Curling & G +16 F +25 80 87 167
46 Michael Weber  Rattlesnake Point GC +14 F +26 83 85 168
47 Robbie Pemberton  The Summit G&CC +17 F +28 82 88 170
48 William Kekich  Weston G&CC +14 F +29 86 85 171
T49 Brent Schidowka  The Oaks GC +15 F +30 86 86 172
T49 Dallas Burgess  Chapples Golf Club +18 F +30 83 89 172
T49 John Orlebar  Tarandowah GC +23 F +30 78 94 172
52 Kiefer Oomen-Danckert  Shelburne G & CC +16 F +31 86 87 173
T53 Nathan Leonard  Oshawa Golf & Curling +13 F +33 91 84 175
T53 Gregor Lawson  Shelburne G & CC +16 F +33 88 87 175
55 Aleksandar Perak  Coppinwood +19 F +34 86 90 176
56 Sam Bollinger  Hidden Lake GC +15 F +36 92 86 178
57 Benjamin Scholes  Thornhill Club +18 F +39 92 89 181
58 Liam Crummy  Sarnia G&CC +18 F +40 93 89 182
59 Ethan Raulino  Rattlesnake Point GC +23 F +41 89 94 183
60 Michael Antal  Ambassador GC +21 F +55 105 92 197

