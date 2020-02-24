Accomplished Amateur Robert Bradley Passes Away; Scholarship Created In His Honour

Many were sad to learn of the passing of accomplished Ontario amateur golfer Robert Bruce Bradley. Bradley passed away peacefully on February 19th at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa, ON at age 78.

Bradley was a native of the city and was a passionate member of the Oshawa Golf & Curling Club. He represented the club with much success but at the same time left other members with treasured moments.

That included the likes of Jacob Patte, now a PGA of Canada professional who grew up at the course.

“Some of my fondest memories as a jr. @OGCC1906 were rounds with Mr. Bradley and @ShwaBear. They were always filled with lessons on golf history, lessons on how to get the ball in the hole, and lots of laughs. He was a master of playing the roping hook and a really good man,” Patte shared on Twitter.

“@ShwaBear” is Erik Bradley, the son of Robert “Bob” and one of his two children with wife Janet. He and Janet met on a plane as Bob was returning from a golf tournament. He also leaves behind daughter Lisa, three grandchildren, and many more family and friends who mourn his loss.

Noted Canadian golf journalist Lorne Rubenstein was among those who lamented his loss.

“It was always a pleasure to run into Bob in the days long ago when I played tournament golf in Ontario,” Rubenstein shared on Twitter. “His swing was smooth, he knew the game deeply and later, when I started to write, he was encouraging and offered thoughtful commentary. A gentleman, and he could really play.”

While he made his living in the Insurance business, Bradley was best known to many for his exploits on the golf course.

A member of the Canadian Senior Golf Association, he compiled many trophies throughout his career. That included multiple club championship titles at the Oshawa Golf & Curling Club, and success at a provincial level.

Among his Ontario championships earned he counted the Ontario Men’s Champion of Champions, Ontario Senior Championship, Ontario Senior Champion of Champions, and the Ontario Senior Better-Ball in 1998 with Brian Matheson of Beacon Hall Golf Club.

Bradley also gave back to the game, serving as a Golf Ontario volunteer for their Tournament Committee and Ranking and Exemption Committee.

A celebration of life for Robert Bradley will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1st at the Oshawa Golf and Curling Club, 160 Alexandra Street, Oshawa, Ontario, L1G 2C4.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Junior Golf in Ontario through the Golf Canada Foundation (see below), or to the Lakeridge Health Foundation by visiting www.armstrongfh.ca

To honour his legacy, the Robert Bradley Memorial Fund was established to support Junior Golf in Ontario. You can make a Donation at this link.

“He was a heck of a player for a lot of years,” his son Erik shared with Flagstick.com in a social media exchange. “Now let’s raise some money for Junior Golf in his honour!”