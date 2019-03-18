Rory, DJ Top Betting Odds List For The Masters

With the The Players now complete, the 2019 PGA TOUR season is full steam ahead. The Masters is just around the corner, signifying the start of the golf year for many North American golf fans, so we thought we would check in on the current betting odds.

We checked in with Ladbrokes on Monday morning, and to little surprise, after winning The Players, Rory McIlroy has jumped up to join Dustin Johnson as a favourite.

Here is a list of the top players and their odds to win The Masters, according to Ladbrokes.

Rory McIlroy 8/1

Dustin Johnson 8/1

Justin Rose 12/1

Tiger Woods 12/1

Jordan Spieth 14/1

Brooks Koepka 14/1

Justin Thomas 14/1

Rickie Fowler 16/1

John Rahm 16/1

Bryson DeChambeau 16/1

Jason Day 20/1

Bubba Watson 25/1

Patrick Reed 25/1

Tommy Fleetwood 28/1

Hideki Matsuyama 33/1

Phil Mickelson 33/1

Xander Schauffele 33/1

Adam Scott 33/1

Tony Finau 33/1

Matt Kuchar 33/1

Henrik Stenson 33/1

Francesco Molinari 40/1

Longshots