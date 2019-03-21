Rory McIlroy To Play 2019 RBC Canadian Open

A new date the week prior to the U.S. Open appears to be paying off some more for the RBC Canadian Open.

Rory McIlroy, who stated earlier this year that he would play the week prior to each major championship, has committed to be in Ancaster, Ontario this summer for the playing of the 110th edition of Canada’s National Championship on June 3-9, 2019.

The 2019 Players Champion will be making his first professional appearance in Canada.

Currently the 4th ranked player in the world, the 15-time PGA TOUR will be a massive addition to the event that is already shaping up to be one of great interest to golf fans. Dustin Johnson, World #1 player, is the defending champion and should be in the field, and other players are expected to be attracted by the fact the tournament is now part of The Open Qualifying Series.

“I‘m really excited to play in my first RBC Canadian Open,” said McIlroy. “There continues to be a lot of momentum around this historic tournament, with a new date, new location and now a new concert series. I’ve had the opportunity to see the passion that Canada has for our sport and I look forward to seeing the energy of Canadian golf fans first hand. I’m also looking forward to squaring off with DJ, Adam and the rest of Team RBC for Canada’s National Open Championship.”

“Rory is one of the game’s most accomplished and iconic young stars – his win at THE PLAYERS Championship this past weekend was incredible,” said Mary DePaoli, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, RBC. “We are so pleased that he has added the 2019 RBC Canadian Open to his schedule and are looking forward to giving him a warm welcome to Canada for his first-ever start at the tournament. I’m sure that Canadian golf fans, young and old, will show him our enthusiasm for this great sport.”

In the coming weeks, additional players, including Canadians and tournament exemptions, will be announced. PGA TOUR players have until Friday, May 31 to commit to the field of the 2019 RBC Canadian Open.

