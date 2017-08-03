What's New?

Ross Goes Low To Take Command of Canadian Junior Boys Championship

Calvin Ross (Photo: Golf Canada)

(Golf Canada) KINGSTON, Ont. – Calvin Ross carded an 8-under-par 62 setting a new competitive amateur course record at Cataraqui Golf & Country Club during the third round of the Canadian Junior Boys Championship on Wednesday.

Ross went bogey free for the fourth time ever and registered six birdies and a clutch eagle on the par-5 fifth hole, moving him to 10 under on the tournament with a seven-stroke lead.

“I’m a little nervous right now,” he said, in front of the large crowd that gathered to see his final putt fall. “Which is weird because it’s all done now, but I’m happy. I’m really proud of myself and I hope I can keep it going tomorrow.”

The 18-year-old from Fredericton, N.B., was 7 under par as he launched his tee shot on the 18th hole behind the iconic tree sitting in the middle of the fairway at Cataraqui Golf and Country Club. Invisible to the gallery waiting greenside because of the obstacle, Ross grabbed his 8-iron and hooked it around the tree.

The ball landed less than three feet to the hole.

“It scared me for a little bit because it hung out over the trees for a long time, but when it went down is when it started to move the most,” he said. “While watching it I thought it was going to land on the hill just to the right and kick hard across the green. For it to carry was a little bit of luck.”

Playing next to Ross during the third round was Tristan Mandur from Mill Bay, B.C. The 18-year-old shot a 1-under-par 69 to move to 3 under for the tournament and sits alone in second place.

Christopher Vandette launched himself up the leaderboard and into contention after he shot a 6-under-par 64 – the lowest round of the tournament up to that point.

“I was getting it off the tee really well today,” he said. “I hit my irons really well and I was finally sinking some putts so it feels good. I knew that if I had a good round today then I would be right there with the leaders. Now I just have to do the same thing tomorrow.”

The 15-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., started his day back at T37 at 5 over par before he registered the first 64 of the tournament and moved to 1 under par and into T3.

Fellow 15-year-old Ethan Choi from Pincher Creek, Alta., carded a 68 on Wednesday and shares third place with Vandette.

Both Vandette and Choi share the lead for the juvenile division while Kai Iguchi (Banff, Alta.) and Nolan Thoroughgood (Victoria, B.C.) sit two strokes back at 1 over par.

In addition to the 2017 Canadian Junior Boys Championship title, the individual champion will earn an exemption into the 2017 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship at The Toronto Golf Club and Islington Golf Club in Toronto from Aug. 7-10.

Full Leaderboard
Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Canada Calvin Ross  Fredericton, NB 9:31a -10 67 71 62 200
2 Canada Tristan Mandur  Mill Bay, BC 9:31a -3 71 67 69 207
T3 Canada Christopher Vandette  Beaconsfield, QC 9:31a -1 71 74 64 209
T3 Canada Ethan Choi  Pincher Creek, AB 9:20a -1 73 68 68 209
T5 Canada Kai Iguchi  Banff, AB 9:20a +1 69 73 69 211
T5 Canada Nolan Thoroughgood  Victoria, BC 9:20a +1 71 69 71 211
T5 Canada Marcus Khaw  Burlington, ON 9:09a +1 66 73 72 211
T8 Canada Aubrey Farrell  Sydney Forks, NS 9:09a +2 72 72 68 212
T8 Canada Callum Davison  Duncan, BC 9:09a +2 73 71 68 212
T8 Canada Tristan Renaud  Sudbury, ON 8:58a +2 74 68 70 212
T8 Canada Joel Veenstra  Smithers, BC 8:58a +2 68 70 74 212
T12 Canada Khan Lee  Langley, BC 8:58a +3 76 69 68 213
T12 Canada Thomas Critch  Cedar Park, TX 8:47a +3 70 72 71 213
T12 Canada Cougar Collins  Caledon, ON 8:47a +3 72 70 71 213
T12 Canada Peyton Callens  Langton, ON 8:47a +3 71 68 74 213
T12 Canada Christian Zalli  Vancouver 8:36a +3 70 70 73 213
T12 Canada Chandler McDowell  Springbrook, AB 8:36a +3 70 69 74 213
T18 Canada Logan Carver  Calgary, AB 8:36a +4 70 72 72 214
T18 Canada Benjamin Farrington  Fort McMurray, AB 8:25a +4 73 69 72 214
T18 Canada Matt Bean  Canmore, AB 8:25a +4 74 67 73 214
T18 Canada Tyler McDowell  Whitby, ON 8:25a +4 71 68 75 214
T22 Canada Justin Allen  Toronto, ON 8:14a +5 74 71 70 215
T22 Canada Andy Kim  Langley, BC 8:14a +5 74 69 72 215
T22 Canada Keenan Flemming  Sechelt, BC 8:14a +5 71 71 73 215
T22 Canada Sam Meek  Peterborough, ON 8:03a +5 71 70 74 215
T22 Canada Wesley Hoydalo  Selkirk, MB 8:03a +5 72 75 68 215
T27 Canada Olivier Ménard  Valleyfield, QC 8:03a +6 73 72 71 216
T27 Canada Jeevan Sihota  Victoria, BC 7:52a +6 75 68 73 216
T27 Canada Kelvin Lim  Thornhill, ON 7:52a +6 74 72 70 216
T27 Canada Johnny Travale  Stoney Creek, ON 7:52a +6 70 71 75 216
T31 Canada Sam Reid  Moncton, NB 7:41a +7 73 72 72 217
T31 Canada Ryan Neil  North Bay, ON 7:41a +7 71 72 74 217
T31 Canada David Tweddell  Québec, QC 7:41a +7 69 73 75 217
T31 Canada A.J. Ewart  Coquitlam, BC 7:30a +7 73 73 71 217
T31 Canada Shaun Margeson  Fall River, NS 7:30a +7 73 74 70 217
T31 Canada Tyler Hashmi  Charlottetown, PE 7:30a +7 73 74 70 217
T37 Canada Nicholas Workun  Ottawa, ON 7:30a * +8 73 71 74 218
T37 Canada Taylor Beckstead  Alliston, ON 7:30a * +8 74 70 74 218
T37 Canada Eric Shea  Brantford, ON 7:41a * +8 71 72 75 218
T37 Canada Remi Chartier  Beaconsfield, QC 7:41a * +8 77 68 73 218
T37 Canada Stuart Earle  Woodmans Point, NB 7:41a * +8 71 75 72 218
T37 Canada Keaton Veillette  Toronto, ON 7:52a * +8 76 70 72 218
T37 Canada William Duquette  Laval, QC 7:52a * +8 74 73 71 218
T37 Canada Ethan de Graaf  Edmonton, AB 7:52a * +8 71 76 71 218
T45 Canada Freddy D’Angelo  Fonthill, ON 8:03a * +9 71 73 75 219
T45 Canada Anthony Occhiuto  Guelph, ON 8:03a * +9 70 73 76 219
T45 Canada Max Dragon  Ottawa, ON 8:03a * +9 74 73 72 219
T48 Canada Thomas Giroux  Georgetown, ON 8:14a * +10 73 71 76 220
T48 Canada Louis-Alexandre Jobin-Colgan  Québec, QC 8:14a * +10 75 71 74 220
T48 Canada Charles-Eric Belanger  Quebec, QC 8:14a * +10 73 73 74 220
T48 Canada Benjamin Chassé  Fall River, NS 8:25a * +10 69 71 80 220
T48 Canada Aidan Goodfellow  Parksville, BC 8:25a * +10 78 70 72 220
T53 Canada Matthew Anderson  Mississauga, ON 8:25a * +11 75 68 78 221
T53 Canada Griffin Jones  Manotick, ON 8:36a * +11 69 73 79 221
T53 Canada James Parsons  Almonte, ON 8:36a * +11 76 70 75 221
T53 Canada Jacob Presutti  Brampton, ON 8:36a * +11 72 75 74 221
T53 Canada Jonathan Vermette  Val-d’Or, QC 8:47a * +11 74 74 73 221
T53 Canada Aidan Gavey  Caledonia, ON 8:47a * +11 72 76 73 221
T59 Canada Philip Isabelle  Ste-Julie, QC 8:47a * +12 73 73 76 222
T59 Canada Shawn Sehra  Windsor, ON 8:58a * +12 69 73 80 222
T59 Canada Cole Wilson  Kelowna, BC 8:58a * +12 75 72 75 222
T59 Canada Andy Jang  Langley, BC 8:58a * +12 73 75 74 222
T63 Canada Sean Buckles  North Vancouver, BC 9:09a * +13 76 69 78 223
T63 Canada Carter Graf  Sylvan Lake, AB 9:09a * +13 76 70 77 223
T63 Canada Joseph MacNeil  Severn, ON 9:09a * +13 77 70 76 223
T66 Canada Sudarshan Yellamaraju  Mississauga, ON 9:20a * +14 74 72 78 224
T66 Canada Jack Anderson  Halifax, NS 9:20a * +14 75 71 78 224
T66 Canada Matthew Bonnell  Corner Brook, NL 9:20a * +14 78 70 76 224
69 Canada Logan Boucher  Beaconsfield, QC 9:31a * +15 73 75 77 225
70 Canada Willis Lee  Langley, BC 9:31a * +16 73 75 78 226
71 Canada Brady McKinlay  Lacombe, AB 9:31a * +20 72 73 85 230

