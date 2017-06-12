Rottluff Claims Second Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Win

He was in the top ten on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit in 2016 and Max Rottluff is proving that was not about luck.

On Sunday, the 24 year-old German capped play at the Bayview Place Cardtronics Open presented by Times Colonist to earn his second career victory on the TOUR.

It was a narrow victory, just one stroke separated himself and American T.J. Vogel at the end, topping off a drama-filled week at the Uplands Golf Club.

The victory in the second event of the TOUR’s season puts Rottluff in second place on the Order of Merit.

“It’s great to get a win early in the season,” said Rottluff, who won the 2016 SIGA Dakota Dunes Open. “I know it’s a long year, and there are a lot of quality players on this Tour, so I expect a lot of other guys to be in contention, but I’ll give it my best to secure a spot in The Five.”

Family caddies seem to be paying off for Rottluff. In his Dakota Dunes Open victory his girlfriend Emily was toting the bag while this time around it was his father, Sepp. The former professional hockey player is carrying for his son during the three events of the TOUR’s B.C. Golf Swing.

“I had a special caddie last year for my first win, and I had a very special caddie for me again this week. It means a lot for me to pull a win off with him.”

Cockerill Top Canadian

Finishing in a tie for 8th at 10 under par was Aaron Cockerill of Stony Mountain, Alberta. For his efforts Cockerill earned the extra $2,500 prize for Freedom 55 Financial Canadian Player of the Week honours.

Final Leaderboard