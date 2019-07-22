Royal Ottawa GC Team Wins OVGA Junior Intersectionals

After two years in residence at the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club in Manotick, Ontario, the Gord Scott Memorial Trophy is heading across the Ottawa River to the Royal Ottawa Golf Club for the next year.

Ottawa Valley Golf Association Junior Intersectional Competition was held today at five locations in Eastern Ontario.

Carleton Golf & Yacht Club hosted the “A” Division by virtue of the win in 2018.

The final standings in “A” Division were Royal Ottawa (28), Carleton (25), Hylands (22) and Rideau View (21). Winning all of their matches and taking 6 points for their team were Carleton’s Adam Miller, Royal Ottawa’s Ashley Lafontaine, Rideau View’s Daniel Ryan and Owen Walsh as well as Hylands Dean Marcantonio and David Denis.

Members of the winning Royal Ottawa Junior Intersectional Team were Will Alberty, Freya Briggs, Ross Cleary, Luc-Antoine DeCelles, Sofie Foulds, Brandon Fraser, Owen Gorman, Carson Key, Ashley Lafontaine, Maddy Pytura, Rowan Sahajpal and Kamren Shah.

The Team from Kanata Golf Club won the B Division title and will move up to A for 2020.

Congratulations to all junior members who participated in the OVGA Junior Intersectionals today.