Royal Ottawa Women Win Brenda Buck Memorial Trophy at OVGA Senior Women’s Intersectionals

Close to 400 senior women golfers represented their golf clubs in the Ottawa Valley Golf Association’s Senior Intersectional competition presented by Golf-O-Max today at thirteen golf courses in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec.

Teams of 7 senior women plus 1 alternate from OVGA Member Clubs participated in match play competition with three other golf clubs within their division. Winners in each division move up a division and the last place finishers move down to a lower division for the 2020 competition.

The “A” Division of the 2019 OVGA Senior Women’s Intersectional competition was held at Rivermead Golf Club in Gatineau, Quebec and the Royal Ottawa Senior Women’s Intersectional Team finished in first place with 29 points and will host in “A” Division in 2020.

The Hylands golf club finished in 2nd place with 25 points and the host Rivermead team finished third with 19 points. Both teams will play at Royal Ottawa next year. The Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club team will drop down to “B” Division in 2020 with their 4th place finish.

Members of the 2019 Brenda Buck Memorial Trophy winning team were Gail Blake, Karen Davies, June Eyton, Marilyn Fox, Katie Jarvis, Kathy Keely, Debbie O’Brien and Karen Rothfels. Team captains were Debbie Campbell and Jennifer Mirsky.

Gaining the maximum 6 points for their teams were Royal Ottawa’s June Eyton and Karen Rothfels, Rivermead’s Madeleine Barnes and Lisa Muise and Hylands’ Diane Dolan and Lise Jubinville.

Congratulations to all of the senior women representing there golf clubs in intersectional competition today throughout the Ottawa Valley.

Being presented with the Brenda Buck Memorial Trophy by OVGA Director Alex Pugh are Royal Ottawa Captains Jennifer Mirsky and Debbie Campbell.

Results will be posted as they come in. Complete results will be provided once they come in to the OVGA.

Division A

Royal Ottawa 29, Hylands 25, Rivermead 19, Ottawa Hunt 11

Division B

Division C

Camelot 33, Hautes Plaines 32, Sand Point 19, Carleton 0

Division D

Kanata 28, Greensmere 24, Mississippi 24, Renfrew 8

Division E

Division F

Metcalfe 36, Hammond 20, Pembroke 20, Madawaska 8

Division G

Division H

Mountain Creek 28, eQuinelle 26, Algonquin 19, Iroquois 11

Division I

Division J

Division K

Division L

Division M