Royal Regina Appoints New General Manager

The historic Royal Regina Golf Club, founded in 1899 and located in Regina, Saskatchewan, has announced that they have appointed a new General Manager. Kyle Mulligan will assume the role immediately.

The news came via a release from the club.

Royal President President Dennis Lane stated in the release, “We are extremely excited to have Mr. Kyle Mulligan joining our team at the Royal Regina Golf Club. He brings a wealth of experience, along with an incredible business acumen, that will help lead the Royal Regina Golf Club into further chapters of success Locally, Provincially and Nationally”

Mulligan is well known, and highly regarded. Most recently the PGA of Canada member spent the last two seasons at the TS&M Woodlawn Golf Club in Estevan, Saskatchewan. He has 15 years experience in golf management and has been well-recognized in that capacity.

In 2015 Mulligan won the 2015 PGA of Saskatchewan Facility of the Year award at TS&M Woodlawn, and in 2016 he was nominated for the PGA of Saskatchewan Professional of the Year award.