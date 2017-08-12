What's New?

Rutledge Wins PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada Once Again

August 12, 2017 Flagstick Staff - S. MacLeod Tee Shots 0

Jim Rutledge (Photo: PGA of Canada)

[BURLINGTON, ONT.]—Jim Rutledge won his fifth Mr. Lube PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada Friday, August 11, at the Burlington Golf & Country Club.

The soon-to-be 58-year-old’s three-day total of 12-under-par (65-67-66) lapped the field, clipping his nearest competitors—Gar Hamilton and Mike Burrows—by seven shots.

Making his final round finish even more remarkable, Rutledge admitted he was battling food poisoning all through the previous night and well into Friday morning.

“I had a rough one out there today and I wasn’t feeling all that well when I rolled up this morning, so I was just trying to get as much water and bananas into me as possible,” Rutledge admitted. “I got off to a really good start, which was really surprising, and after that I just kind of cruised.”

Rutledge’s outward nine Friday included four birdies and a lone bogey, while his backside saw a single birdie on the 12th.

“I hit some not-so-great iron shots on the back-nine,” Rutledge said. “But I was mis-clubbing in the right spots, which is very important out here.”

Rutledge’s past Mr. Lube PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada victories came in 2015 at Credit Valley Golf & Country Club; 2013 at Lookout Point Country Club; 2012 at Emerald Hills Golf Club; and 2010 at Rattlesnake Point Golf Club. He’s also a former winner on the Web.com Tour, has six Mackenzie-PGA TOUR Canada titles and is a former PGA Championship of Canada winner.

With his fifth win, he now only trails golf legend Moe Norman for most PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada titles. Norman has eight titles, with seven coming in consecutive years.

“I’d love to win a few more and it excites me to think about it,” Rutledge said about the prospects of winning more titles. “Moe Norman is a legend andI by no means put myself in the same category as him, but I’ll chase him if the opportunity comes along.”

The PGA of Canada’s No. 12th-ranked player Scott Allred finished alone in fourth at 1-under-par, while Phil Jonas and Ken Tarling were T5 at even par.

In addition to finishing T2, Hamilton won the Super Senior division for the second time in three years.

Pos. Player Total
To Par
Gross		 R1 R2 R3 Total
Gross		 Purse
1 Rutledge, Jim

Champions Tour
 -12 65 67 66 198 $9,000.00
T2 Burrows, Mike

Golf Club Laerchenhof
 -5 69 67 69 205 $4,250.00
T2 Hamilton, Gar

 -5 66 69 70 205 $4,250.00
4 Allred, Scott

Elbow Springs Golf Club
 -1 74 68 67 209 $2,800.00
T5 Jonas, Philip

Philip Jonas Golf Academy
 E 70 72 68 210 $1,850.00
T5 Tarling, Ken

Ken Tarling Enterprises Ltd
 E 73 69 68 210 $1,850.00
7 Laforce, Jean

Le Champetre
 +1 69 70 72 211 $1,500.00
8 Morgan, Douglas

Richmond Country Club
 +2 67 77 68 212 $1,400.00
T9 Banks, David

David Banks Simply Golf Academy
 +3 73 74 66 213 $1,250.00
T9 Grenier, Claude

European Seniors Tour
 +3 70 73 70 213 $1,250.00
T11 Buder, Jeff

McCleery Golf Course
 +4 71 71 72 214 $1,085.00
T11 Cochrane, John

John E. S. Cochrane Golf Schools
 +4 73 69 72 214 $1,085.00
T11 Doig, Ian

The Ian Doig Golf Academy
 +4 70 72 72 214 $1,085.00
T11 Draper, Cory

Capilano Golf & Country Club
 +4 71 74 69 214 $1,085.00
T11 Jeffrey, Gary

The Georgian Bay Club
 +4 72 73 69 214 $1,085.00
16 Gunn, Graham

Whitesands Golf & Practice Centre
 +5 75 68 72 215 $816.00
T17 Dagenais, Michel

Kingsway Parc (Club De Golf)
 +7 75 71 71 217 $624.00
T17 Girouard, Marc

Diamant Club de Golf
 +7 77 70 70 217 $624.00
T17 Kappes, Mark

 +7 74 74 69 217 $624.00
T17 Mijovic, Danny

 +7 72 71 74 217 $624.00
T21 Dugas, Kevin

Links At Montague
 +8 73 72 73 218 $495.60
T21 Hurtubise, Marc

Club de golf le Parcours du Vieux Village
 +8 76 73 69 218 $495.60
T21 Leggatt, Ian

Summit Golf & Country Club
 +8 73 74 71 218 $495.60
T21 Santerre, Daniel

Saint-Raphael Inc. (Club De Golf)
 +8 73 75 70 218 $495.60
25 Talbot, Daniel

Centre De Pratique De Golf Sports Montreal
 +9 73 71 75 219 $465.60
T26 Rogerson, Bruce

North Granite Ridge
 +10 72 71 77 220 $446.40
T26 Smith, Keir

Oak Bay Golf & Country Club
 +10 71 73 76 220 $446.40
T28 Anderson, Jerry

Credit Valley Golf & Country Club
 +11 71 73 77 221 $422.40
T28 Thivierge, Serge

 +11 74 73 74 221 $422.40
T30 Farrelly, Jim

Guelph Lakes Golf & Country Club
 +12 72 77 73 222 $398.40
T30 Flaro, Bob

Rivermead (Club De Golf)
 +12 76 77 69 222 $398.40
T32 Foucault, Marc

Kingsway Parc (Club De Golf)
 +13 76 72 75 223 $368.00
T32 McIntyre, Fraser

Trafalgar Golf Club
 +13 73 78 72 223 $368.00
T32 Talbot, Stephane

PGA Tour Canada
 +13 77 75 71 223 $368.00
T35 Davis, Jefferson

Joshua Creek Golf and Tennis
 +14 78 72 74 224 $323.52
T35 Lacy, George

Shawneeki Golf Club
 +14 78 73 73 224 $323.52
T35 Olsson, Hocan

Mount Bruno Country Club
 +14 79 74 71 224 $323.52
T35 Robb, Randy

Edge Golf Academy
 +14 76 71 77 224 $323.52
T35 Woodcock, Michael

 +14 75 75 74 224 $323.52
40 Creighton, Dave

 +15 75 78 72 225 $288.00
41 Laplante, Sylvain

Acad mie de golf – Coll ge Charles-Lemoyne
 +16 76 77 73 226 $273.60
T42 Davis, John

Joshua Creek Golf and Tennis
 +17 73 78 76 227 $252.00
T42 Willan, Richard

Gord Burns Golf School
 +17 73 77 77 227 $252.00
T44 Boudreau, Eddward

Gorge Vale Golf Club
 +18 81 75 72 228 $204.00
T44 Clark, Dan

GolfTEC Richmond Hill
 +18 75 78 75 228 $204.00
T46 Beauchemin, Bob

The Oakdale Golf Academy
 +21 74 75 82 231 $153.60
T46 Thacker, Greg

Galt Country Club Limited
 +21 74 77 80 231 $153.60
T48 Carter, James

 +22 76 73 83 232 $128.86
T48 McAvoy, Matthew

Beechwood Golf & Country Club
 +22 80 74 78 232 $128.86
50 Miskolczi, Terry

The Academy at Copper Creek
 +23 84 76 73 233 $120.48
T51 Boismier, Jeff

Kaneff Golf Facilities
 +24 78 80 76 234 $0.00
T51 Mink, Gordon

Hi-Knoll Golf Centre
 +24 81 78 75 234 $0.00
53 Doucet, Paul

Maple Downs Golf Club
 +25 76 83 76 235 $0.00
54 Abbenbroek, Roy

Seymour Golf & Country Club
 +26 83 75 78 236 $0.00
T55 Anderson, Jonathan

The Briars Golf Club
 +27 82 80 75 237 $0.00
T55 Gates, Greg

 +27 85 75 77 237 $0.00
T57 Black, Colin

 +30 78 78 84 240 $0.00
T57 Buckle, A.T. (Abe)

Glengarry Golf & Country Club
 +30 83 81 76 240 $0.00
T57 Fackrell, Trevor

Burlington Golf & Country Club
 +30 79 80 81 240 $0.00
60 Graham, Alastair

Ariss Valley Golf & Country Club
 +33 83 79 81 243 $0.00
61 Bentley, Jeff

Southern Pines Golf & Country Club
 +46 81 94 81 256 $0.00
62 Smith, Randall

Vancouver Golf Club
 +47 90 83 84 257 $0.00

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.