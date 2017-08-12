Rutledge Wins PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada Once Again

[BURLINGTON, ONT.]—Jim Rutledge won his fifth Mr. Lube PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada Friday, August 11, at the Burlington Golf & Country Club.
The soon-to-be 58-year-old’s three-day total of 12-under-par (65-67-66) lapped the field, clipping his nearest competitors—Gar Hamilton and Mike Burrows—by seven shots.
Making his final round finish even more remarkable, Rutledge admitted he was battling food poisoning all through the previous night and well into Friday morning.
“I had a rough one out there today and I wasn’t feeling all that well when I rolled up this morning, so I was just trying to get as much water and bananas into me as possible,” Rutledge admitted. “I got off to a really good start, which was really surprising, and after that I just kind of cruised.”
Rutledge’s outward nine Friday included four birdies and a lone bogey, while his backside saw a single birdie on the 12th.
“I hit some not-so-great iron shots on the back-nine,” Rutledge said. “But I was mis-clubbing in the right spots, which is very important out here.”
Rutledge’s past Mr. Lube PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada victories came in 2015 at Credit Valley Golf & Country Club; 2013 at Lookout Point Country Club; 2012 at Emerald Hills Golf Club; and 2010 at Rattlesnake Point Golf Club. He’s also a former winner on the Web.com Tour, has six Mackenzie-PGA TOUR Canada titles and is a former PGA Championship of Canada winner.
With his fifth win, he now only trails golf legend Moe Norman for most PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada titles. Norman has eight titles, with seven coming in consecutive years.
“I’d love to win a few more and it excites me to think about it,” Rutledge said about the prospects of winning more titles. “Moe Norman is a legend andI by no means put myself in the same category as him, but I’ll chase him if the opportunity comes along.”
The PGA of Canada’s No. 12th-ranked player Scott Allred finished alone in fourth at 1-under-par, while Phil Jonas and Ken Tarling were T5 at even par.
In addition to finishing T2, Hamilton won the Super Senior division for the second time in three years.
|Pos.
|Player
|Total
To Par
Gross
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
Gross
|Purse
|1
|Rutledge, Jim
Champions Tour
|-12
|65
|67
|66
|198
|$9,000.00
|T2
|Burrows, Mike
Golf Club Laerchenhof
|-5
|69
|67
|69
|205
|$4,250.00
|T2
|Hamilton, Gar
|-5
|66
|69
|70
|205
|$4,250.00
|4
|Allred, Scott
Elbow Springs Golf Club
|-1
|74
|68
|67
|209
|$2,800.00
|T5
|Jonas, Philip
Philip Jonas Golf Academy
|E
|70
|72
|68
|210
|$1,850.00
|T5
|Tarling, Ken
Ken Tarling Enterprises Ltd
|E
|73
|69
|68
|210
|$1,850.00
|7
|Laforce, Jean
Le Champetre
|+1
|69
|70
|72
|211
|$1,500.00
|8
|Morgan, Douglas
Richmond Country Club
|+2
|67
|77
|68
|212
|$1,400.00
|T9
|Banks, David
David Banks Simply Golf Academy
|+3
|73
|74
|66
|213
|$1,250.00
|T9
|Grenier, Claude
European Seniors Tour
|+3
|70
|73
|70
|213
|$1,250.00
|T11
|Buder, Jeff
McCleery Golf Course
|+4
|71
|71
|72
|214
|$1,085.00
|T11
|Cochrane, John
John E. S. Cochrane Golf Schools
|+4
|73
|69
|72
|214
|$1,085.00
|T11
|Doig, Ian
The Ian Doig Golf Academy
|+4
|70
|72
|72
|214
|$1,085.00
|T11
|Draper, Cory
Capilano Golf & Country Club
|+4
|71
|74
|69
|214
|$1,085.00
|T11
|Jeffrey, Gary
The Georgian Bay Club
|+4
|72
|73
|69
|214
|$1,085.00
|16
|Gunn, Graham
Whitesands Golf & Practice Centre
|+5
|75
|68
|72
|215
|$816.00
|T17
|Dagenais, Michel
Kingsway Parc (Club De Golf)
|+7
|75
|71
|71
|217
|$624.00
|T17
|Girouard, Marc
Diamant Club de Golf
|+7
|77
|70
|70
|217
|$624.00
|T17
|Kappes, Mark
|+7
|74
|74
|69
|217
|$624.00
|T17
|Mijovic, Danny
|+7
|72
|71
|74
|217
|$624.00
|T21
|Dugas, Kevin
Links At Montague
|+8
|73
|72
|73
|218
|$495.60
|T21
|Hurtubise, Marc
Club de golf le Parcours du Vieux Village
|+8
|76
|73
|69
|218
|$495.60
|T21
|Leggatt, Ian
Summit Golf & Country Club
|+8
|73
|74
|71
|218
|$495.60
|T21
|Santerre, Daniel
Saint-Raphael Inc. (Club De Golf)
|+8
|73
|75
|70
|218
|$495.60
|25
|Talbot, Daniel
Centre De Pratique De Golf Sports Montreal
|+9
|73
|71
|75
|219
|$465.60
|T26
|Rogerson, Bruce
North Granite Ridge
|+10
|72
|71
|77
|220
|$446.40
|T26
|Smith, Keir
Oak Bay Golf & Country Club
|+10
|71
|73
|76
|220
|$446.40
|T28
|Anderson, Jerry
Credit Valley Golf & Country Club
|+11
|71
|73
|77
|221
|$422.40
|T28
|Thivierge, Serge
|+11
|74
|73
|74
|221
|$422.40
|T30
|Farrelly, Jim
Guelph Lakes Golf & Country Club
|+12
|72
|77
|73
|222
|$398.40
|T30
|Flaro, Bob
Rivermead (Club De Golf)
|+12
|76
|77
|69
|222
|$398.40
|T32
|Foucault, Marc
Kingsway Parc (Club De Golf)
|+13
|76
|72
|75
|223
|$368.00
|T32
|McIntyre, Fraser
Trafalgar Golf Club
|+13
|73
|78
|72
|223
|$368.00
|T32
|Talbot, Stephane
PGA Tour Canada
|+13
|77
|75
|71
|223
|$368.00
|T35
|Davis, Jefferson
Joshua Creek Golf and Tennis
|+14
|78
|72
|74
|224
|$323.52
|T35
|Lacy, George
Shawneeki Golf Club
|+14
|78
|73
|73
|224
|$323.52
|T35
|Olsson, Hocan
Mount Bruno Country Club
|+14
|79
|74
|71
|224
|$323.52
|T35
|Robb, Randy
Edge Golf Academy
|+14
|76
|71
|77
|224
|$323.52
|T35
|Woodcock, Michael
|+14
|75
|75
|74
|224
|$323.52
|40
|Creighton, Dave
|+15
|75
|78
|72
|225
|$288.00
|41
|Laplante, Sylvain
Acad mie de golf – Coll ge Charles-Lemoyne
|+16
|76
|77
|73
|226
|$273.60
|T42
|Davis, John
Joshua Creek Golf and Tennis
|+17
|73
|78
|76
|227
|$252.00
|T42
|Willan, Richard
Gord Burns Golf School
|+17
|73
|77
|77
|227
|$252.00
|T44
|Boudreau, Eddward
Gorge Vale Golf Club
|+18
|81
|75
|72
|228
|$204.00
|T44
|Clark, Dan
GolfTEC Richmond Hill
|+18
|75
|78
|75
|228
|$204.00
|T46
|Beauchemin, Bob
The Oakdale Golf Academy
|+21
|74
|75
|82
|231
|$153.60
|T46
|Thacker, Greg
Galt Country Club Limited
|+21
|74
|77
|80
|231
|$153.60
|T48
|Carter, James
|+22
|76
|73
|83
|232
|$128.86
|T48
|McAvoy, Matthew
Beechwood Golf & Country Club
|+22
|80
|74
|78
|232
|$128.86
|50
|Miskolczi, Terry
The Academy at Copper Creek
|+23
|84
|76
|73
|233
|$120.48
|T51
|Boismier, Jeff
Kaneff Golf Facilities
|+24
|78
|80
|76
|234
|$0.00
|T51
|Mink, Gordon
Hi-Knoll Golf Centre
|+24
|81
|78
|75
|234
|$0.00
|53
|Doucet, Paul
Maple Downs Golf Club
|+25
|76
|83
|76
|235
|$0.00
|54
|Abbenbroek, Roy
Seymour Golf & Country Club
|+26
|83
|75
|78
|236
|$0.00
|T55
|Anderson, Jonathan
The Briars Golf Club
|+27
|82
|80
|75
|237
|$0.00
|T55
|Gates, Greg
|+27
|85
|75
|77
|237
|$0.00
|T57
|Black, Colin
|+30
|78
|78
|84
|240
|$0.00
|T57
|Buckle, A.T. (Abe)
Glengarry Golf & Country Club
|+30
|83
|81
|76
|240
|$0.00
|T57
|Fackrell, Trevor
Burlington Golf & Country Club
|+30
|79
|80
|81
|240
|$0.00
|60
|Graham, Alastair
Ariss Valley Golf & Country Club
|+33
|83
|79
|81
|243
|$0.00
|61
|Bentley, Jeff
Southern Pines Golf & Country Club
|+46
|81
|94
|81
|256
|$0.00
|62
|Smith, Randall
Vancouver Golf Club
|+47
|90
|83
|84
|257
|$0.00
