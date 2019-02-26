Sale of Manderley On The Green Complete

After being put on the market late last summer, a sale of the Manderley On The Green in Carsonby, Ontario, just south of Ottawa, is complete.

The golf club has been acquired from the Ferne family by the Groupe Frtin, already the owners of Mont Cascades and Tecumseh Golf Clubs in Western Quebec.o

The golf course was opened in 1964 and has been owned by the Ferne Family, including Done, Ernie, and Jill Ferne, since 1983.

“We are extremely excited to be passing on Manderley to someone we know has a passion for golf and has the desire to make Manderley a special place for all golfers to enjoy,” said Don Ferne in a note from the family that was passed on to Flagstick.com.

Ernie Ferne shared that their 36 years in ownership has been about more than golf itself. “While our primary focus has always been the golf, it certainly has not been our primary purpose. It’s all about the relationships we’ve been able to form over the years with people in the community. Golf is a people business.”

“It’s wonderful to hear people say they feel like family when they come out to Manderley. It has always been our aim to create a family atmosphere,” added Jill.

Familiar Faces Remain

While the ownership will change with the acquisition, regular Manderley customers will be pleased to see some continuity at the club. PGA of Canada member Andrew Robertson will assume the role of General Manager while Jillian Ferne will be the Food & Beverage Manager.

“We are very excited for the future at Manderley, and look forward to working closely with the entire Groupe Fortin Team,” says Robertson. “We will strive to provide the best possible experience for all golfers and visitors of the course. I am grateful for everything that the Ferne Family has done for myself, the golf course and the entire community, and I look forward to continuing these efforts with Groupe Fortin.”

For now it appears that operations will be status quo at the club which will continue to operate as a 27-hole facility with both memberships and daily play.

As part of the Groupe Fortin, management says there is the possibility for opportunities for Manderley golfers at the group’s other courses.

The trio of courses will be exhibiting at the upcoming Ottawa-Gatineau Golf Expo where more information will be available.

No terms of the sale were disclosed but 195 acre property had originally been listed at $2.95 million.