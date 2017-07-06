SAN ANTONIO – Rich in Colonial Heritage

My early December familiarization trip to San Antonio, Texas was unique due to the fact I was the only golf writer on the trip. The other writers from Canada and the United States were there to concentrate on the various tourist attractions available in this south-central area of Texas, also known as The River or Alamo City.

Located just north-west area of San Antonio, the luxurious AAA 4-Diamond La Cantera Resort & Spa was our home for this trip. The resort was built on one of the highest points in the area and the views of the Texas Hill Country and downtown San Antonio are spectacular.

Along with its deluxe accommodations, the 508-room resort operated by Destination Hotels offers a variety of Texas-inspired dining options with a unique Hill Country twist in their nine restaurants and bars. Five pools and multiple hot tubs, a fitness studio, miles of jogging trails and the Loma de Vida Spa are available for the convenience of guests of the resort.

At La Cantera Resort & Spa, the food tastings at the SweetFire Kitchen and the Signature Restaurant were memorable for their regional home-style cuisine and fusion of classic French and Texan inspired dishes. The tour of their Loma de Vida Spa & Wellness facility only heightened a desire to return and be pampered.

But it was the Resort and Palmer courses along with the Golf Academy on the resort property that caught my attention.

I had the opportunity to talk with the Director of Golf for La Cantera Resort – Steve Shields about the Resort and Palmer 18-hole golf courses on the property.

PRACTICE FACILITY & GOLF ACADEMY

Before setting out on your game of golf take advantage of the 15-acre practice facility next to the clubhouse. What’s not to like about a 450-yard range with two putting greens and a short game facility including a sand bunker.

RESORT COURSE

“Designed by PGA Golf Professional Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish, the Resort Course was the original course here, opening in 1995 with playability for the resort guests in mind,” said Mr. Shields. “Their goal and what the owners wanted was a golf course to be enjoyed by everyone no matter their skill level and I think they did a real nice job with it. The Resort Course played host to the Valero Texas Open, an annual tournament on the PGA Tour, from 1995 to 2009.

There are some spectacular views as you go along, which are a real nice bonus. If you miss your approach shots the bunkering provides a pretty good test and the green speeds are pretty good.

It’s a golf course that is 20 years old and we’re doing a renovation on it in 2017. It needs to be updated and Tom has made his recommendations for updating the layout.”

This writer would have to agree with Mr. Shields that the signature holes on the Resort Course are #7 and #12.

The par 4, 7th hole is short measuring only 316 yards from the back tees. But a precise tee shot is required from the elevated tees that offer spectacular view of Six Flags Fiesta Texas (San Antonio’s most popular themed attraction featuring dozens of thrill rides, shows and activities) and the 85 foot drop down to the floor of the fairway. It’s a very risk reward golf hole with bunker complexes in the landing area off the tee and protecting the green. On the right side of the fairway is a water hazard waiting for errant tee shots.

The par 4, 12th hole measures 415 yards from its elevated back tee. Golfers are treated to a downhill view of a fairway funnelling down to a narrow green set at an angle and protected by a creek in front of the green. It’s a good driving hole, but care is required to avoid the complex of church pew bunkers down the left side. With the second shot being very demanding, care should be taken off the tee to lay up to a distance that you can comfortably hit your second shot into the green. With the water hazard in front and bunkers behind, the target green can be an intimidating shot for even accomplished golfers.

The layout of the Resort course is interesting as the course architects have incorporated the natural slopes and water hazards into their design offering golfers a demanding but fair game of golf. With five sets of teeing grounds available, the Resort Course is playable for all levels of golfers. Natural wildlife including deer and wild turkeys was also plentiful on the course.

PALMER COURSE

In the spring of 2001, La Cantera Resort & Spa gained another 18 holes with the opening of The Palmer Course, designed by the golfing legend Arnold Palmer. A shuttle is available on the resort property to deliver golfers to the Palmer Course.

Mr. Shields gave Flagstick Golf Magazine an overview of the Palmer Course.

“The Palmer Course provides a different experience than what you get at the resort course from a playability standpoint. It is more difficult than the Resort course. Driving a golf ball is more demanding over there and the green complexes are a little more difficult. If you miss a green, it’s very difficult to get it up and down. The other major factor at the Palmer Course is the wind. With the third highest elevation in Bear County at about 1353 feet above sea level, you feel every bit of the ever-shifting wind that’s coming at you. You almost feel that the wind is against you on every hole. It’s not, but that’s how it feels. It’s a little more demanding from a playability standpoint.

Because of the elevation changes and the rock outcroppings, it would be too difficult to move people around for a major professional event, but it would be a great course as a qualifier for a major event.”

According to Mr. Shields, the signature holes on the Palmer Course are holes #4 and #18 and after traversing the property I would agree with his assessment but there are many other contenders.

First to catch your eyes on the par 3, 4th hole are the waterfalls set in the rock face front green. After taking in the beautiful setting, golfers must make a good tee shot over water on this scenic and demanding hole. When Arnie designed the hole, it was shortly after his wife Winnie had passed away and there is a plaque dedicating the hole to her located on a boulder just before you cross over a very special commemorative bridge named in his wife’s honor to the green.

The bell tower on the clubhouse is the target for your blind, uphill tee shot on the par 4, finishing 18th hole. When you reach the fairway on the crest of the hill, you will be treated to a spectacular, panoramic view of La Cantera Resort and downtown San Antonio. As well, you can assess your 2nd shot downhill to the 18th green framed by bunkers and rock outcroppings with the Palmer Course clubhouse set into the hill behind the green.

Every hole on the Palmer course provides an entertaining adventure and forces golfers to play many different golf shots.

All too soon, my visit to the manicured golf courses at La Cantera Resort & Spa had come to an end. As I sat in the Palmer Grille overlooking the 18th green, I reflected on my tour of both courses while enjoying a thick burger accompanied by a cold pint of brew. Both courses with their impressive elevation changes, wildlife and scenery were a delight to visit and play.

Because of the limited time available for golf on this familiarization visit to San Antonio, I reached out to Andres Munoz, Visit San Antonio’s Vice President of Marketing and Communications as to other golf opportunities available in San Antonio.

“As an avid golfer, I can speak from personal experience. We have three different styles of golf within San Antonio with different experiences at each.

We have the courses set in the Hill country at La Cantera and J. W. Marriott Resorts with their unique elevation changes and spectacular views.

As you get closer to San Antonio, we have the Quarry golf club offering nine holes of links style golf with no trees, just fairways and wasteland. On the back side, you play an incredibly different course built in a 100-year-old quarry pit. Elevated tees to pristine fairways are the norm while you play nine holes surrounded by the rock walls of the quarry.

We also have the Tillinghast-designed Brackenridge “Old Brack” golf course, built in 1916 in the traditional old school model where the properties were smaller with trees lining the fairways. It is also the first public course built in Texas and very enjoyable to walk and carry your clubs. It was also home to the Texas Open between 1922 and 1940.

In the San Antonio area, we also have fifty golf courses of which thirty-five are public and they offer a wide range of green fee prices.”

As Mr. Munoz indicated, “The City has so much to offer, not just for golf.”

Although I couldn’t visit all of them, the tourist attractions offered to our group of writers included San Antonio’s famous River Walk, the Art, DoSeum, McNay and Witte Museums, Morgan’s Wonderland, a Spurs basketball game, the Botanical Garden, the 7th annual Tamales Holiday Festival, the HemisFair Park’s 750 foot Tower of the Americas overlooking the city, the Alamo, SeaWorld, the San Antonio Missions Natural Historic Park and The National Museum of the Pacific War in nearby Fredericksburg. Of note also were the shopping opportunities available in downtown Fredericksburg and the San Marcos Premium Outlets near the Resort.

Personally, my tours of The Alamo and The National Museum of the Pacific War were particularly enlightening. Both tours gave a glimpse back to two tragic events enshrined in the history of the United States. As a student in Canada, these events were talked about and studied but to be on site and listen to knowledgeable curators with so many visual historical artefacts on display was memorable to this student of history.

A return visit is definitely in order not only to experience other golf opportunities but also to explore San Antonio and spend a little more time exploring the numerous tourist attractions available in the area.

Too much to see and too little time best describes my participation in this trip to San Antonio, Texas, a city with a rich colonial heritage.

Fast Facts

San Antonio Tourism

www.visitsanantonio.com

La Cantera Resort & Spa

www.destinationhotels.com/la-cantera-resort-and-spa

