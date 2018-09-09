Sand Point Victorious in 89th Gordon Cup Competition

The Gordon Cup was donated by Mr. J. P. Gordon from Renfrew, Ontario in 1930.

A patron of all that is good in sport, Mr. Gordon wrote to Mr. H. A. Jordan, then President of the Renfrew Golf Club on August 2, 1930 with his desire to donate a cup.

From the original letter, Mr Gordon outlined the reasons for his proposal:

“My idea in presenting this Cup is to not only promote golf generally throughout the Valley and to promote a good feeling between towns and the Clubs but also to promote within the Clubs, themselves, a desire among members to get on this team to represent their Club in the Championship.”

Mr. Gordon’s Cup has been contested annually since 1930 and is arguably the longest continuously running competition in Canada and possibly North America. While there are many other trophy competitions that may have started prior to 1930, the Gordon Cup was played for during World War 2 while other competitions took a break from competition for the duration.

The team from Sand Point Golf Club in Arnprior won the Gordon Cup for the 19th time on their home turf over the September 8-9, 2018 weekend with a two-day team total of 1826 (916-910). Twelve of the fourteen individual scores on each team are accumulated to give a team total each day.

Members of the Championship Gordon Cup Team from the Sand Point Golf Club are Ben Allen, Taylor Collins, Ryan Eady, Dave Girard, Bill Griese, James Jack, Craig Lynch, Jason Kittner, Ryan Lowe, Sean Moore, Kevin Mulvihill, Matt Mulvihill, Tyler Rafter and Curtis Venne.

Finishing in 2nd place in the Gordon Cup competition was the Pembroke Golf Club (951 – 940 – 1891). Tied for 3rd place with total scores of 1939 were the teams from the Deep River (962 – 977) and Mississippi (973 – 966) Golf Clubs. The Renfrew Golf Club (1023 – 967 – 1990) finished in 5th place.

Congratulations to all of the competitors in the 2018 Gordon Cup competition.

For the record, since 1930 the Gordon Cup has been won by the Renfrew Golf Club 35 times followed by Pembroke (27), Arnprior – Sand Point (19), the Mississippi Golf Club (6) and Deep River (2).

Teams competing in the 90th Gordon Cup competition will be hosted in 2019 by the Renfrew Golf Club which will also be celebrating their 90th Anniversary.

A Change at the Helm

After 35 years as the convenor of the Gordon Cup competition, Mr. Glenn Buder from Arnprior has stepped down and was replaced this year by Mr. Kip Mulvihill from Renfrew. Glenn plans to spend his leisure time continuing his research on the history of the Arnprior Golf Club, now known as the Sand Point Golf Club.

Congratulations to Mr. Buder who has dedicated so much of his time to compiling the history of the Gordon Cup competition and good luck to Mr. Mulvihill who appears to be up to the task in his new function of convenor of the Gordon Cup competition.