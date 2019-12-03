Scotty Cameron Adds 12.5 Model To Phantom X Putter Collection

Already numbering nine designs, Scotty Cameron is adding a tenth model, in the Phantom X Collection of putters, now covering off five different head styles.

The Phantom X 12.5 is the latest addition; it’s a stable mallet designed to have more toe flow and a new alignment option, an off-shoot of the popular Phantom X 12. It will also be offered in left-handed, which should delight the Canadian market.

Still a high-MOI (moment of inertia) design, the 12.5 is highlighted by a low-bend shaft configuration and has a single milled sight-line. The change in the shaft bend creates the greater toe flow.

As in other Phantom X models, the 12.5 has a multi-material construction, making use of the properties of 303 stainless steel and 6061 aluminum to deliver a pleasing, sound, feel, and weight distribution.

“Every time we introduce a new putter line, I receive requests from tour players and dedicated golfers for additional setups and configurations. Phantom X 12.5 is the result of some of those requests,” says designer Scotty Cameron. “I added the low-bend shaft for extra toe flow and also designed a new alignment option by milling a single sight line down the center painted black for a very clean look from address. It really sets up nicely. Adding this new model also gave me the opportunity to make a left-handed version designed so everyone can take advantage of the performance benefits of the Phantom X 12.5.”

North American golfers will find the Phantom X 12.5 available at retail on December 12th while it will land in shops around the world on February 14, 2020.

It is expected to sell around $579 in Canada.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12.5



