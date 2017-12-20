Seaforth Country Classic Returns In Concert With Great Lakes Tour

A significant Canadian professional golf tournament will be back in 2018 after a one year hiatus.

It was announced today that The Seaforth Country Classic (SCC) had reached an agreement with the Great Lakes Tour (GLT) to re-establish the tournament in Seaforth, Ontario.

Originally an event on the Canadian Tour, beginning in 2008, the Seaforth Country Classic operated independently from 2012 until 2016. It’s cancellation in 2017 was a disappointment to many players who made the tournament part of their schedule for years. At the time it was an understandable decision by the tournament committee. In its place a Skins Game was held which helped continue the charitable efforts the larger tournament had provided.

New Format

The re-birth of the event will see it transform into an invitational tournament with two events run simultaneously, one for males and one for females. Both will have fields of 36 players.

The SCC is scheduled for August 2-4, 2018 and will feature a Championship Pro Am on August 2nd followed by a 36 hole (no-cut) stroke play competition for both fields August 3rd and 4th. 34 of 36 male participants will be composed of GLT members gaining exemptions through the National Order of Merit standings and various events on the GLT schedule deemed as qualifier events. Seaforth Golf Club and the SCC organizing committee will have two exemptions available for local talent.

Great Lakes Tour President Jim Kenesky is delighted to see the event return and be a partner in making that happen. In a release he commented, “We are extremely excited to partner with the Seaforth Country Classic. It has always been a popular event among our members and it was sad to see it disappear last year. It’s a great tournament for the local community in Seaforth and even more important are the local charities that are impacted. This will be another great opportunity for our players in 2018 as Seaforth GC always puts on a top-notch event.”

Spearhead by Robyn Doig of the host Doig family, owners/operators of the Seaforth Golf Club, the new women’s tournament will feature an Open field, providing a much-needed opportunity for pros (and amateurs) who have seen the demise of smaller Canadian pro events in recent years.

​Maureen Agar and Carolanne Doig from the SCC committee are thrilled to have their event return and have the support of the GLT. “The organizers and volunteers of the Seaforth Country Classic are thrilled to be partnering with the Great Lake Tour and are looking forward to welcoming all the golfers to our 2018 tournament”

On top of the competitive nature of the tournament, through the years it has contributed much to the local community in southern Ontario. That has meant over $100,000 shared with medical charities.

More details on the 2018 event will be released in January.