Canadian Sean Foley Joins Golf Channel Line-Up

Canadian Pro Will Provide Insight Across Various Shows

Ontario native Sean Foley, best known for his time as the teacher of Tiger Woods, will be adding his unique golf insight to programming on Golf Cannel. The news was shared by the network on Tuesday.

Foley, who was born in Burlington and worked at the ClubLink Academy at Glen Abbey in Oakville before heading to the Orlando area to work in 2006, will be part of multiple programs. He will serve as the host of Playing Lessons, a once popular program for Golf Channel that is being revived. He will also be adding his perspective as a coach to the Golf Central and Golf Central Live shows. Additionally, as a part of the Instruction team at Revolution Golf, which was acquired by Golf Channel last year, he will be providing Instructional content.

Foley, who teaches out of the Foley Performance Academy at EaglesDream outside Orlando, Florida, currently works with a number of TOUR players including Justin Rose, Danny Willet, and Si Woo Kim.

“Sean is a dynamic personality who has a keen intellect and curiosity about the science behind the golf swing. But what makes Sean so unique is his ability to translate his swing philosophy from golf’s elite to amateur golfers looking to improve their games and simply become more consistent,” said Molly Solomon, executive vice president, content, Golf Channel in a media release. “Sean’s enthusiasm for the game is ever present and we will build upon the connections he has made to golfers via Revolution Golf by relying on his expertise not only as host of Playing Lessons, but as a valued analyst for Golf Central.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to partner with Golf Channel in re-launching Playing Lessons, as well as sharing my observations and analysis throughout the year during the most exciting moments in golf,” said Foley. “I’m also looking forward to discussing my perspectives and teachings with millions of Golf Channel viewers and having in-depth conversations with some of the top personalities in the game.”

The Chamblee Dynamic

Foley’s inclusion in the Golf Central programming should be interesting with Brandel Chamblee as the current key analyst. Chamblee has been very critical of Foley in the past, particularly in his work with Tiger Woods. Interestingly, Chamblee has been more complimentary of Foley in the past few weeks.

Both Foley and Chamblee are known for strong opinions. It might be create some compelling viewing. Likely the end goal for the network.

In any case, Sean’s in-depth knowledge of the golf swing from a modern perspective and his high-level coaching experience should add much to Golf Channel’s programming.