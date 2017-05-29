Semi-Finals Set For OVGA Women’s & Men’s Match Play

Weather threatened to be the main story on Monday as the second day of the 2017 Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Match Play Championships took place at the Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club.

Heavy rain changed the direction of the day, causing not only a 90 minute weather delay, but causing a shortening of matches.

As play resumed after the heaviest of rains, the women were able to get their quarter-final matches in on schedule but the men’s quarter-final competition saw the matches shortened to nine holes due to daylight constraints.

Defending champion Nicholas Brisebois earned his way into the Tuesday semi-finals with a win over Brad Goodman.

Joining Brisebois in the final four will be Kurtis Barkley, Justin deVroome, and Chris Campbell.

Campbell and Brisebois will face off on Tuesday morning while Barkley will take on deVroome.

Men’s Bracket

The women’s side of the competition will see the four top seeds playing in the semi-finals.

#1 seed Bonnie Wolff will face #4 seed Diane Dolan while the other semi-final will feature a #2 (Kristin Ranieri) taking on #3, Lise Jubinville.

Women’s Bracket

Flagstick.com will have a reporter on site at Smiths Falls G&CC on Tuesday. Watch for updates on Twitter @Flagstick and we’ll post a wrap-up story after play is completed.