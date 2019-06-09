Senior Ryder Cup Continues To Grow

SENIOR RYDER CUP TEAM COMPETITION UNDERWAY FOR 21st SEASON WITH RECORD NUMBER OF CLUBS PARTICIPATING

The Senior Ryder Cup team competition is underway for its 21st season. Canada’s largest men’s team golf competition has added 12 new clubs bringing the total participating golf clubs to a record 124 golf clubs – 118 Ontario Clubs, 4 clubs from Western New York and 2 from Eastern Michigan. This season approximately 1400 players will be participating including most of Ontario’s best senior amateur golfers. This year marks the competition’s initial foray into Eastern Ontario with future plans to enter the Ottawa Valley market in 2020.

The regular season matches continue until July 31 followed by four playoff events at Dundas Valley Golf and Curling Club, Maple City Golf and Country Club, the Briars Golf and Country Club, and Tangle Creek Golf and Country Club.

Following 1000+ regular season and playoff matches, sixteen teams will qualify for play in the Senior Ryder Cup Championship to be contested September 5th at the Devil’s Pulpit Golf Association course in Caledon, Ontario.

Defending Senior Ryder Cup champion is the team from the Devil’s Pulpit Golf Association.

Originating in 1999, with four member clubs, the Senior Ryder Cup has a comprehensive website that can be viewed at ‘www.seniorrydercup.com’.