Whitevale Golf Wins 21st Annual Senior Ryder Cup

The twenty-first annual Senior Ryder Cup Championship was contested on September 5th at the world class Devil’s Pulpit, located in Ontario’s picturesque Caledon Hills, northwest of Toronto.

The Whitevale Golf Club (Whitevale, ON) 8-man team emerged victorious after a one-hole sudden death playoff with Sunningdale Golf & Country Club (London, ON). Both teams had earned 22 of a possible 24 points in the match play competition. The Barrie Country Club finished in third place with 18 points.

This is Whitevale’s 1st SRC Championship. Whitevale is Captained by Bob Nebel and team members include Mark Brewer, Kevin Hughes, Barry Catterall, Bernie Docking, Cam Hreljak, Mike McGarragle, Declan Dunn and Dave Walker.

During the 2019 Senior Ryder Cup season there were 1000 regular season matches contested that saw sixty-two club teams qualify for four playoff events. Four teams from each of the playoff events qualified for the Championship day.

Originating in 1999, the not-for-profit Senior Ryder Cup is Canada’s largest senior team competition. In 2019, there were 124 clubs (119 Ontario Clubs, 3 clubs from Western New York and 2 clubs from Michigan) participating with more than 1400 players.

Senior Ryder Cup President Gene Gordon presented a cheque for $1000 to Devil’s Pulpit General Manager, Rae Armstrong, in support of the Devil’s Pulpit junior golf program.

Sponsors of the Championship included Lexus of London, Callaway Golf, Jackson Triggs Wines and Visit Tucson.

For more info on the Senior Ryder Cup visit their website at this link.