$39,470 Raised at Serge Giroux Golf Dream Classic

Paige Stanley and Colin Gillespie along with their family members will be traveling to Orlando, Florida later this year thanks to the generosity of sponsors and participants in the 17th Annual Serge Giroux Golf Dream Classic held at the Kanata Golf & Country Club in Kanata, Ontario on Tuesday, June 28th.

Paige and Colin have recently spent some time at CHEO receiving treatment for Burkitt’s Leukemia and Lymphoma respectfully. Happily, Paige has finished her treatments and Colin has one final treatment this week.

Neither has ever been outside Canada and they are excited about the opportunity.

“It’s very crazy”, said Paige about her visit to Orlando. “I’ve never actually left Canada. So to actually go to Orlando is kind of surreal. It’ll be fun to see my sister (Ava) at Disney because she loves everything Disney.” Paige will be attending Carleton Place High School in Carleton Place, Ontario in September and she describes herself as more of an “artsy” person involved with drama and plays although she curls and has curled in the Provincials.

“I’m looking forward to the rides and visiting Universal Studios”, were Colin’s words on his upcoming visit to Orlando along with his parents and sister Anna. Colin enjoys video games and kayaking on Otter Lake near Smiths Falls. He’ll be attending South Carleton High School in Richmond, Ontario this September and is looking forward to playing hockey this winter.

Both families have a tremendous appreciation for the health professionals and staff at CHEO. As Colin’s mother Laurie stated – “You’re never going to find a better group of health professions and workers like they have at CHEO.”

The idea for the Serge Giroux Golf Dream Classic began 17 years ago in a meeting room at Cedarhill Golf & Country Club. John and Kevin Haime along with recently retired PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Executive Director Harry Hereford sat down to talk about a charity initiative for Ottawa Area Golf Professionals.

The resulting PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone initiative in partnership with community businesses has granted ‘Golf Dreams’ in 17 years to 40 children with serious life-threatening illnesses along with their families. It is one of Canada’s most unique charitable initiatives, combining the generosity of the local community with a goal of sending families on a trip of a lifetime all through the beautiful game of golf.

Randy Graham is the President of Snelling Paper & Sanitation Ltd in Ottawa and they have been a major sponsor of the Serge Giroux Golf Dream Classic for many years.

“We’ve always given back to local charities”, were Mr. Graham’s words. “This is our way. Our company, Snelling, has always given back to the community. We used to run our own charitable organization for about fifteen years and we stopped it about four or five years ago because it became too laborious in the office, but we never stopped supporting charitable events.

I get a lot appreciation seeing the families in Orlando. I go on most of the trips and I bring my family. It’s kind of my wake-up call every year. Just whatever you think in life is bad; you realize we’ve got it pretty good compared to some of these families. It’s always fun just getting on the plane with people that have never been on an airplane or never left Canada. Some families have never been out of Ottawa and we take them down to the beach on the ocean for a day. Just seeing these kids and families smiling is what it’s all about. It’s always a nice thing seeing the siblings interacting after they have been left out during much of the hospital time and procedures. The focus during that time was on the sick child. This visit to Orlando allows everyone in the family to get together for at least one good week.”

Generous participants and sponsors raised $39,470 at the 2017 Serge Giroux Golf Dream Classic.

John Haime expressed the sentiments of Serge Giroux Golf Dream Classic organizers when he was talking to tournament participants and sponsors – “Please know that your support of this event and presence today is much appreciated and valued.”

Congratulations to all involved in this very worthwhile charity event.

