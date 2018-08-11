What's New?

Serge Thivierge Finally Gets His PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada Title

August 11, 2018 Scott MacLeod Canadian Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Serge Thivierge (Photo: Chris Fry/PGA of Canada)

[PGA of Canada – BEVERLY, ONT.]—Serge Thivierge cruised around Beverly Golf and Country Club Friday afternoon, posting a bogey-free 5-under-par 65 en route to his first PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada victory.

The 62-year-old from Longueuil, Que., finished the 54-hole national championship at 8-under par, clipping his good friend and fellow Quebecer Jean Laforce by a shot.

“At my age, I’m very proud of myself and to have beaten the young guys who are 50-years-old is quite the accomplishment,” Thivierge said. “I felt very confident in my game out there today—I was hitting it great off the tee, striking my irons well and making putts too.”

The win capped off an exceptional week for Thivierge, who also won the Super Seniors’ Division title this week as well. His career PGA of Canada national titles includes three PGA Assistants’ Championships, a PGA Head Professional Championship of Canada and this week’s double-dip of the PGA Seniors’ and Super Seniors’.

“I’m in absolute heaven right now,” he admitted. “These were the two national titles I’d been missing for so long.”

Danny King rounded out the top three at 6-under, while five-time PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada winner Jim Rutledge finished at 5-under in solo fourth.

Laforce, who has now finished second three times in the last four years at the PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada, started the day five shots clear of Thivierge said he’s not upset about the day’s outcome, but happy to see his longtime friend succeed.

“For Serge to make five birdies and not a single bogey today is absolutely incredible. With the wind blowing from a completely different direction, the golf course played much more difficult,” Laforce said. “I’m so very proud of him because he’s been working so hard on his chipping and he definitely deserves the praise.”

All of Thivierge’s short-game work paid off in spades at Beverly’s 18th Friday afternoon. After pulling his approach to the last well left into a group of trees, he was faced with an impossibly tough pitch under tree limbs to a pin precariously perched on the top shelf of the green.

“I must admit, the pitch I hit here on 18 was maybe the best shot I’ve hit all week long,” Thivierge said. “I had it make sure to hit it low enough not to clip the tree, but high enough as well so that it would stay on the green.”

He did. The pitch settled to less than three feet, setting up a birdie at the last.

Final Leaderboard

Pos. Player Total
To Par
Gross		 R1 R2 R3 Total
Gross		 Purse
1 Thivierge, Serge

 -8 67 70 65 202 $9,000.00
2 Laforce, Jean

 -7 66 66 71 203 $5,000.00
3 King, Danny

The Performance Academy at Magna
 -6 68 66 70 204 $3,450.00
4 Rutledge, Jim

Champions Tour
 -5 68 70 67 205 $2,500.00
5 Plante, Martin

Balmoral (Club De Golf)
 -4 68 71 67 206 $1,900.00
6 Banks, David

 -3 70 66 71 207 $1,600.00
7 Tarling, Ken

Ken Tarling Enterprises Ltd
 -2 74 65 69 208 $1,400.00
T8 Girouard, Marc

Le Champetre
 -1 68 69 72 209 $1,100.00
T8 Olsen, Dan

 -1 70 68 71 209 $1,100.00
T8 Wettlaufer, David

Forest Creek Golf Club
 -1 68 67 74 209 $1,100.00
T11 Allred, Scott

Elbow Springs Golf Club
 E 69 69 72 210 $862.50
T11 Hurtubise, Marc

Club de golf le Parcours du Vieux Village
 E 71 69 70 210 $862.50
T13 Doig, Ian

PGA Tour Canada
 +2 70 73 69 212 $735.00
T13 Mcintyre, Fraser

Trafalgar Golf Club
 +2 71 68 73 212 $735.00
15 Miskolczi, Terry

Piper s Heath Golf Club
 +3 74 69 70 213 $650.00
T16 Beauchemin, Bob

The Oakdale Golf Academy
 +5 69 71 75 215 $525.00
T16 Burrows, Mike

Golf Club Laerchenhof
 +5 69 73 73 215 $525.00
T16 Dugas, Kevin

Links At Montague
 +5 70 72 73 215 $525.00
T16 Grenier, Claude

 +5 71 72 72 215 $525.00
T16 Jonas, Philip

Philip Jonas Golf Academy
 +5 67 75 73 215 $525.00
T16 Rollinson, Bradley

 +5 73 72 70 215 $525.00
T16 Rushnell, John

Oshawa Golf Club
 +5 74 73 68 215 $525.00
T23 Dagenais, Michel

Kingsway Parc (Club De Golf)
 +7 69 74 74 217 $400.00
T23 Hamilton, Gar

 +7 70 70 77 217 $400.00
T23 Rogerson, Bruce

North Granite Ridge
 +7 73 74 70 217 $400.00
26 Farrelly, Jim

Guelph Lakes Golf & Country Club
 +8 73 72 73 218 $350.00
T27 Cochrane, John

John E. S. Cochrane Golf Schools
 +9 76 71 72 219 $312.50
T27 Kappes, Mark

Roseland Golf and Curling Club
 +9 76 74 69 219 $312.50
T29 Mackenzie, William

St. Andrews (East) Golf Club
 +10 76 71 73 220 $255.00
T29 Mills, Glen

Assiniboine Golf Club
 +10 74 72 74 220 $255.00
T29 Willan, Richard

 +10 73 71 76 220 $255.00
T32 Boudreau, Benoit

Le Parcours Du Cerf
 +11 71 71 79 221 $225.00
T32 Martins, Luiz

 +11 75 75 71 221 $225.00
34 Bernier, Serge

Vaudreuil (Club De Golf)
 +12 71 73 78 222 $210.00
T35 Gross, Jeff

 +13 72 76 75 223 $202.50
T35 Najev, John

Heron Point Golf Links
 +13 74 73 76 223 $202.50
T37 Castanheiro, Graham

Cedar Brae Golf Club
 +14 76 76 72 224 $192.50
T37 Thacker, Greg

Greystone Golf Club
 +14 74 75 75 224 $192.50
39 Laplante, Sylvain

Académie de golf – Collège Charles-Lemoyne
 +15 72 78 75 225 $185.00
T40 Learmonth, Chris

 +16 74 75 77 226 $172.50
T40 Romanoff, Alex

 +16 73 76 77 226 $172.50
T40 Roxborough, Rob

The National Golf Club of Canada
 +16 71 79 76 226 $172.50
T40 Trudeau, Alain

 +16 77 72 77 226 $172.50
44 Carter, Jamie

Kawartha Golf & Country Club
 +18 77 77 74 228 $160.00
45 Mink, Gordon

Hi-Knoll Golf Centre
 +19 76 72 81 229 $155.00
46 McAvoy, Matthew

 +20 77 79 74 230 $150.00
T47 Anderson, Jonathan

The Briars Golf Club
 +21 78 76 77 231 $150.00
T47 Foucault, Marc

Kingsway Parc (Club De Golf)
 +21 71 78 82 231 $150.00
T49 Davis, John

Joshua Creek Golf and Tennis
 +22 78 75 79 232 $150.00
T49 Lacy, George

Shawneeki Golf Club
 +22 77 77 78 232 $150.00
51 Black, Colin

Guelph Lakes Golf & Country Club
 +27 80 79 78 237 $0.00
52 Vedrenne, Patrick

 +28 79 78 81 238 $0.00
53 Sundholm, Jari

Discount Golf Supercenter
 +29 85 79 75 239 $0.00
54 Graham, Alastair

Ariss Valley Golf & Country Club
 +31 81 81 79 241 $0.00
55 Bentley, Jeff

Southern Pines Golf & Country Club
 +32 78 76 88 242 $0.00
56 Cunningham, Mark

Beverly Golf & Country Club
 +33 82 80 81 243 $0.00
57 Millar, Douglas

Southern Pines Golf & Country Club
 +35 84 79 82 245 $0.00
T58 Heimpel, Dennis

 +36 82 82 82 246 $0.00
T58 Rankin, Cameron

Huron Oaks Golf Club
 +36 87 83 76 246 $0.00
60 Mayer, Kevin

Dundas Valley Golf & Curling Club
 +46 83 86 87 256 $0.00
61 Taylor, Randal

 +56 89 83 94 266 $0.00

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.