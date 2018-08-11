Serge Thivierge Finally Gets His PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada Title

[PGA of Canada – BEVERLY, ONT.]—Serge Thivierge cruised around Beverly Golf and Country Club Friday afternoon, posting a bogey-free 5-under-par 65 en route to his first PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada victory.
The 62-year-old from Longueuil, Que., finished the 54-hole national championship at 8-under par, clipping his good friend and fellow Quebecer Jean Laforce by a shot.
“At my age, I’m very proud of myself and to have beaten the young guys who are 50-years-old is quite the accomplishment,” Thivierge said. “I felt very confident in my game out there today—I was hitting it great off the tee, striking my irons well and making putts too.”
The win capped off an exceptional week for Thivierge, who also won the Super Seniors’ Division title this week as well. His career PGA of Canada national titles includes three PGA Assistants’ Championships, a PGA Head Professional Championship of Canada and this week’s double-dip of the PGA Seniors’ and Super Seniors’.
“I’m in absolute heaven right now,” he admitted. “These were the two national titles I’d been missing for so long.”
Danny King rounded out the top three at 6-under, while five-time PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada winner Jim Rutledge finished at 5-under in solo fourth.
Laforce, who has now finished second three times in the last four years at the PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada, started the day five shots clear of Thivierge said he’s not upset about the day’s outcome, but happy to see his longtime friend succeed.
“For Serge to make five birdies and not a single bogey today is absolutely incredible. With the wind blowing from a completely different direction, the golf course played much more difficult,” Laforce said. “I’m so very proud of him because he’s been working so hard on his chipping and he definitely deserves the praise.”
All of Thivierge’s short-game work paid off in spades at Beverly’s 18th Friday afternoon. After pulling his approach to the last well left into a group of trees, he was faced with an impossibly tough pitch under tree limbs to a pin precariously perched on the top shelf of the green.
“I must admit, the pitch I hit here on 18 was maybe the best shot I’ve hit all week long,” Thivierge said. “I had it make sure to hit it low enough not to clip the tree, but high enough as well so that it would stay on the green.”
He did. The pitch settled to less than three feet, setting up a birdie at the last.
Final Leaderboard
|Pos.
|Player
|Total
To Par
Gross
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
Gross
|Purse
|1
|Thivierge, Serge
|-8
|67
|70
|65
|202
|$9,000.00
|2
|Laforce, Jean
|-7
|66
|66
|71
|203
|$5,000.00
|3
|King, Danny
The Performance Academy at Magna
|-6
|68
|66
|70
|204
|$3,450.00
|4
|Rutledge, Jim
Champions Tour
|-5
|68
|70
|67
|205
|$2,500.00
|5
|Plante, Martin
Balmoral (Club De Golf)
|-4
|68
|71
|67
|206
|$1,900.00
|6
|Banks, David
|-3
|70
|66
|71
|207
|$1,600.00
|7
|Tarling, Ken
Ken Tarling Enterprises Ltd
|-2
|74
|65
|69
|208
|$1,400.00
|T8
|Girouard, Marc
Le Champetre
|-1
|68
|69
|72
|209
|$1,100.00
|T8
|Olsen, Dan
|-1
|70
|68
|71
|209
|$1,100.00
|T8
|Wettlaufer, David
Forest Creek Golf Club
|-1
|68
|67
|74
|209
|$1,100.00
|T11
|Allred, Scott
Elbow Springs Golf Club
|E
|69
|69
|72
|210
|$862.50
|T11
|Hurtubise, Marc
Club de golf le Parcours du Vieux Village
|E
|71
|69
|70
|210
|$862.50
|T13
|Doig, Ian
PGA Tour Canada
|+2
|70
|73
|69
|212
|$735.00
|T13
|Mcintyre, Fraser
Trafalgar Golf Club
|+2
|71
|68
|73
|212
|$735.00
|15
|Miskolczi, Terry
Piper s Heath Golf Club
|+3
|74
|69
|70
|213
|$650.00
|T16
|Beauchemin, Bob
The Oakdale Golf Academy
|+5
|69
|71
|75
|215
|$525.00
|T16
|Burrows, Mike
Golf Club Laerchenhof
|+5
|69
|73
|73
|215
|$525.00
|T16
|Dugas, Kevin
Links At Montague
|+5
|70
|72
|73
|215
|$525.00
|T16
|Grenier, Claude
|+5
|71
|72
|72
|215
|$525.00
|T16
|Jonas, Philip
Philip Jonas Golf Academy
|+5
|67
|75
|73
|215
|$525.00
|T16
|Rollinson, Bradley
|+5
|73
|72
|70
|215
|$525.00
|T16
|Rushnell, John
Oshawa Golf Club
|+5
|74
|73
|68
|215
|$525.00
|T23
|Dagenais, Michel
Kingsway Parc (Club De Golf)
|+7
|69
|74
|74
|217
|$400.00
|T23
|Hamilton, Gar
|+7
|70
|70
|77
|217
|$400.00
|T23
|Rogerson, Bruce
North Granite Ridge
|+7
|73
|74
|70
|217
|$400.00
|26
|Farrelly, Jim
Guelph Lakes Golf & Country Club
|+8
|73
|72
|73
|218
|$350.00
|T27
|Cochrane, John
John E. S. Cochrane Golf Schools
|+9
|76
|71
|72
|219
|$312.50
|T27
|Kappes, Mark
Roseland Golf and Curling Club
|+9
|76
|74
|69
|219
|$312.50
|T29
|Mackenzie, William
St. Andrews (East) Golf Club
|+10
|76
|71
|73
|220
|$255.00
|T29
|Mills, Glen
Assiniboine Golf Club
|+10
|74
|72
|74
|220
|$255.00
|T29
|Willan, Richard
|+10
|73
|71
|76
|220
|$255.00
|T32
|Boudreau, Benoit
Le Parcours Du Cerf
|+11
|71
|71
|79
|221
|$225.00
|T32
|Martins, Luiz
|+11
|75
|75
|71
|221
|$225.00
|34
|Bernier, Serge
Vaudreuil (Club De Golf)
|+12
|71
|73
|78
|222
|$210.00
|T35
|Gross, Jeff
|+13
|72
|76
|75
|223
|$202.50
|T35
|Najev, John
Heron Point Golf Links
|+13
|74
|73
|76
|223
|$202.50
|T37
|Castanheiro, Graham
Cedar Brae Golf Club
|+14
|76
|76
|72
|224
|$192.50
|T37
|Thacker, Greg
Greystone Golf Club
|+14
|74
|75
|75
|224
|$192.50
|39
|Laplante, Sylvain
Académie de golf – Collège Charles-Lemoyne
|+15
|72
|78
|75
|225
|$185.00
|T40
|Learmonth, Chris
|+16
|74
|75
|77
|226
|$172.50
|T40
|Romanoff, Alex
|+16
|73
|76
|77
|226
|$172.50
|T40
|Roxborough, Rob
The National Golf Club of Canada
|+16
|71
|79
|76
|226
|$172.50
|T40
|Trudeau, Alain
|+16
|77
|72
|77
|226
|$172.50
|44
|Carter, Jamie
Kawartha Golf & Country Club
|+18
|77
|77
|74
|228
|$160.00
|45
|Mink, Gordon
Hi-Knoll Golf Centre
|+19
|76
|72
|81
|229
|$155.00
|46
|McAvoy, Matthew
|+20
|77
|79
|74
|230
|$150.00
|T47
|Anderson, Jonathan
The Briars Golf Club
|+21
|78
|76
|77
|231
|$150.00
|T47
|Foucault, Marc
Kingsway Parc (Club De Golf)
|+21
|71
|78
|82
|231
|$150.00
|T49
|Davis, John
Joshua Creek Golf and Tennis
|+22
|78
|75
|79
|232
|$150.00
|T49
|Lacy, George
Shawneeki Golf Club
|+22
|77
|77
|78
|232
|$150.00
|51
|Black, Colin
Guelph Lakes Golf & Country Club
|+27
|80
|79
|78
|237
|$0.00
|52
|Vedrenne, Patrick
|+28
|79
|78
|81
|238
|$0.00
|53
|Sundholm, Jari
Discount Golf Supercenter
|+29
|85
|79
|75
|239
|$0.00
|54
|Graham, Alastair
Ariss Valley Golf & Country Club
|+31
|81
|81
|79
|241
|$0.00
|55
|Bentley, Jeff
Southern Pines Golf & Country Club
|+32
|78
|76
|88
|242
|$0.00
|56
|Cunningham, Mark
Beverly Golf & Country Club
|+33
|82
|80
|81
|243
|$0.00
|57
|Millar, Douglas
Southern Pines Golf & Country Club
|+35
|84
|79
|82
|245
|$0.00
|T58
|Heimpel, Dennis
|+36
|82
|82
|82
|246
|$0.00
|T58
|Rankin, Cameron
Huron Oaks Golf Club
|+36
|87
|83
|76
|246
|$0.00
|60
|Mayer, Kevin
Dundas Valley Golf & Curling Club
|+46
|83
|86
|87
|256
|$0.00
|61
|Taylor, Randal
|+56
|89
|83
|94
|266
|$0.00
