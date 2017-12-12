Services Announced For Robert Reid – Owner, Sand Point Golf Course

Services to remember Robert Reid, the owner of the Sand Point Golf Course, have been announced.

Reid, well known in the Ottawa Valley for his business abilities and charitable efforts, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 9th at the age of 66.

Very respected in the community, Reid will be remembered fondly by a large family and many, many friends.

In the Spring of 2015 Reid became the owner of what was then the Arnprior Golf Club, saving the historic club from possible closure and extending the legacy of his long-time family involvement with golf.

Having dealt with Mr. Reid on numerous occasions, including a lengthy and thoughtful discussion on his plans for the golf course soon after acquiring it, the entire team at Flagstick Golf Magazine wishes to pass on our condolences to his friends and family on this sudden loss.

In Memoriam:

REID, Robert Stanley June 14, 1951- December 9, 2017 (Owner/Operator Reid Bros. Motor Sales/Sand Point Golf Course) Passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 9, 2017, at the Arnprior & District Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. Robert Stanley Reid of Arnprior at the age of 66 years.

Beloved husband of Lynn (nee McMahon). Much loved and respected father of Trevor (Julie), Cari (Jay Whitelock), all of Arnprior and Sarah (Bill Davis) of Atlanta. Loving and cherished “Pa” of Alex, Amber, Drew, Dylan, Mia, Hugo, and Freya. Dear brother of Ed Reid (Debbie) and David Reid (Tracy), Patricia Gurevitch, (Mark) and Nancy Burton-Coyne (Bob), all of Arnprior. Predeceased by brother Allan. Son of the late Stanley and Maureen Reid. Will be missed by his nieces and nephews, lifelong friends Phil and Carol Chateauvert as well as his community and friends in Bonita Springs, Florida.

Following in his family’s footsteps, Robert was the second generation owner/operator of Reid Bros. Motor Sales. A noted philanthropist in and around the Arnprior area, he gave his time and abilities generously to his community. He was proud of his many projects and involvement in local charities, most notably the Arnprior & District Memorial Hospital and the Arnprior Food Bank. He was an avid sportsman and a longtime member of the Arnprior Optimist Club.

Resting at the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd. Chapel, Visitation and Reception Centre, 138 Daniel Street N. Arnprior where friends may pay their respects Tuesday 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Chrysostom Church, Arnprior Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. Cremation to follow.

In memorial donations to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation or the Arnprior Food Bank would be appreciated. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca