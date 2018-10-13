Seven More Canadians Advance at Web.com Tour Qualifying

Seven more Canadians have advanced through the 1st stage of Web.com Tour Qualifying. They join three others who previous earned their spots in the next level of play through the 1st stage.

The latest group of players who advanced through various sites where play ended on October 12th include: Taylor Pendrith, Jared Du Toit, Andrew Funk, Joey Savoie (still playing as an amateur), Robbie Greenwell, Hugo Bernard, and Kaleb Gorbahn.

There are five sites for the second stage of qualifying. One begins play on October 30th while the other four get underway on November 6th.

The final stage of qualifying will be played December 6-9 in Chandler, Arizona.

To see the latest scores and fields see this link.