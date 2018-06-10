Seven Winners Decided at OVGA Optimist Club Junior Spring Classic

A field of juniors were given a two province golf experience over the weekend for the playing of the 2018 Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Optimist Club Junior Spring Classic. Playing host to the 36-hole affair was the Dragonfly Golf Links in Renfrew on Saturday followed by the concluding round at the Gatineau Golf and Country Club in Gatineau, Quebec, on Sunday.

Both male and female golfers completed in Junior, Juvenile, Bantam, and Pee Wee divisions with the exception of the Juvenile girls division which did not attract any players. Some 39 golfers in total competed on the weekend. The numbers might have been higher but other local juniors were competing in a CJGA event also being held over the weekend in the National Capital.

In the end seven division title winners were declared at Gatineau Golf & Country Club.

Congratulations to the champions: Hunter McGee 78-74 (Junior Boys), Dylann Armstrong 84-81 (Junior Girls), Owen Walsh 79-72 (Juvenile Boys), Ellis Kinnaird 72-71 (Bantam Boys), Maddy Pytura 87-81 (Bantam Girls), Raahem Syed 105-85 (PeeWee Boys), and Carlee Meilleur 88-84 (PeeWee Girls).

Full Leaderboards