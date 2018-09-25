Sevigny and Turbide Prevail at Golf Québec Antoine Leranger Players’ Championship

(Via Golf Quebec) Montréal, September 24, 2018 – It was a close call for the last event of the Golf Québec Men’s Provincial Tour. Less than twenty-four hours after experiencing torrential rain and strong gusts of wind brought by the tornado that hit the Ottawa Valley, the Vaudreuil-Dorion area lucked out. Participants of the 18th Antoine-Loranger Players’ Championship enjoyed fresh but beautiful fall days at the Summerlea Golf Club on September 23 and 24.

After completion of the first round in the amateur division, a trip of players shared the lead at +2. They included Ryan Sevigny of Eagle Creek, Chris Campbell of Royal Ottawa, and Hugues Legault of Royal Montreal.

As the second and final round played out it was Campebll who made the push on the front nine to break the deadlock. At that point he had jumped into a two stroke lead over Sevigny and was three in front of Legault. As we know though, the final nine of a tournament is where all things are settled and that was the case again at Summerlea.

Campbell crumbled on the closing stretch, recording five bogeys while Sevigny, the recent winner of the Quinte Invitational, was steady. He posted just one bogey against eight pars and it was enough for him to secure the Graham Cooke Trophy with scores of 74-76. That was two better than Campbell who came in at 74-78 while Legault was one stroke back of that to earn third place.

Senior

At the dawn of the second round in the senior category, the 2016 and 2017 defending champion, Jean-Guy Garnier of Royal Québec, and the 2018 Provincial Senior Champion, Shawn Farrell of Windmill Heights, were co-leaders of the competition with a score of 71 (-1). They were followed by Danny Turbide of Royal Québec, Denis Marchand of Ki-8-Eb and Yvan Généreux of Du Moulin who had played 74 (+2).

The leaderboard drastically changed as Turbide played 75 to register the best score of the second round. This led him to claim the victory with a cumulative score of 149 (+5). As a result, he will see his name etched on the Pierre Archambault for the first time. Tied for second with only one stroke behind the winner, Jean-Guy Garnier and Denis Marchand cumulated 150 (+6). Shawn Farrell finished fourth with 152 (+8) while Yvan Généreux completed the Championship ranking fifth with 153 (+9).

The Players’ Championship bears the name of Antoine Loranger since 2013 in memory of this young golfer who was a member of Le Blainvillier and passed away in 2012 after battling leukemia.

