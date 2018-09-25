What's New?

Sevigny and Turbide Prevail at Golf Québec Antoine Leranger Players’ Championship

September 25, 2018 Scott MacLeod Quebec Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Paul Schofield, Danny Turbide (senior champion), Pierre Archambault, and Ryan Sevigny (amateur champion)

(Via Golf Quebec) Montréal, September 24, 2018 – It was a close call for the last event of the Golf Québec Men’s Provincial Tour. Less than twenty-four hours after experiencing torrential rain and strong gusts of wind brought by the tornado that hit the Ottawa Valley, the Vaudreuil-Dorion area lucked out. Participants of the 18th Antoine-Loranger Players’ Championship enjoyed fresh but beautiful fall days at the Summerlea Golf Club on September 23 and 24.

After completion of the first round in the amateur division, a trip of players shared the lead at +2. They included Ryan Sevigny of Eagle Creek, Chris Campbell of Royal Ottawa, and Hugues Legault of Royal Montreal.

As the second and final round played out it was Campebll who made the push on the front nine to break the deadlock. At that point he had jumped into a two stroke lead over Sevigny and was three in front of Legault. As we know though, the final nine of a tournament is where all things are settled and that was the case again at Summerlea.

Campbell crumbled on the closing stretch, recording five bogeys while Sevigny, the recent winner of the Quinte Invitational, was steady. He posted just one bogey against eight pars and it was enough for him to secure the Graham Cooke Trophy with scores of 74-76. That was two better than Campbell who came in at 74-78 while Legault was one stroke back of that to earn third place.

Senior

At the dawn of the second round in the senior category, the 2016 and 2017 defending champion, Jean-Guy Garnier of Royal Québec, and the 2018 Provincial Senior Champion, Shawn Farrell of Windmill Heights, were co-leaders of the competition with a score of 71 (-1). They were followed by Danny Turbide of Royal Québec, Denis Marchand of Ki-8-Eb and Yvan Généreux of Du Moulin who had played 74 (+2).

The leaderboard drastically changed as Turbide played 75 to register the best score of the second round. This led him to claim the victory with a cumulative score of 149 (+5). As a result, he will see his name etched on the Pierre Archambault for the first time. Tied for second with only one stroke behind the winner, Jean-Guy Garnier and Denis Marchand cumulated 150 (+6). Shawn Farrell finished fourth with 152 (+8) while Yvan Généreux completed the Championship ranking fifth with 153 (+9).

The Players’ Championship bears the name of Antoine Loranger since 2013 in memory of this young golfer who was a member of Le Blainvillier and passed away in 2012 after battling leukemia.

Final Leaderboard

Amateur

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 Total
1 Ryan Sevigny  Eagle Creek GC +4 F +6 74 76 150
2
Arrow Down

1

 Chris Campbell  Ottawa Hunt & GC +6 F +8 74 78 152
3
Arrow Down

2

 Hugues Legault  Royal Montreal GC +7 F +9 74 79 153
4
Arrow Up

2

 Louis Proia  Champetre GC +6 F +10 76 78 154
T5
Arrow Down

1

 Stephen Layne  Golf Saint-Raphaël +8 F +11 75 80 155
T5
Arrow Up

1

 Emile Provost  BlainvillierGC +7 F +11 76 79 155
7
Arrow Up

5

 Éric Paquin  Ki-8-Eb +5 F +12 79 77 156
T8
Arrow Up

4

 Ryan Galbraith  Elm Ridge CC +7 F +14 79 79 158
T8
Arrow Up

13

 Sébastien Lefebvre  Hemmingford S&CC +4 F +14 82 76 158
10
Arrow Up

1

 David Lamontagne  Milby +9 F +15 78 81 159
T11
Arrow Down

5

 Jean-Francois Guillot  Rivermead GC +12 F +16 76 84 160
T11
Arrow Down

5

 Dominic Boucher  Triangle d’Or +12 F +16 76 84 160
T11
Arrow Down

1

 Jérôme Bédard  Lévis +11 F +16 77 83 160
T11
Arrow Up

10

 Guillaume Bélanger  Public Player +6 F +16 82 78 160
15
Arrow Down

11

 Éric Girard  Ki-8-Eb +14 F +17 75 86 161
T16
Arrow Up

2

 Jean Laverdiere  Lévis +9 F +18 81 81 162
T16
Arrow Up

2

 Anthony Richard  Royal Quebec GC +9 F +18 81 81 162
18
Arrow Up

3

 Richard Delisle  Belle Vue GC +10 F +20 82 82 164
19
Arrow Down

4

 Michel Gariépy  Boisés de Joly Club +13 F +21 80 85 165
20
Arrow Down

5

 Jean-Marc Cabana  Club De Golf De Hemmingfo +14 F +22 80 86 166
21
Arrow Down

9

 Marcel Dolbec  Boisés de Joly Club +16 F +23 79 88 167
22
Arrow Up

2

 Nicolas Vaillancourt  Balmoral +14 F +25 83 86 169
T23
Arrow Down

5

 Bastien St-Jean  Cerf GC +17 F +26 81 89 170
T23
Arrow Up

4

 Alexandre Gélinas  BlainvillierGC +12 F +26 86 84 170
T25
Arrow Down

10

 Alain Dufresne  Islesmere GC +19 F +27 80 91 171
T25
Arrow Up

2

 Alexy Barrette  BlainvillierGC +13 F +27 86 85 171
T25
Arrow Up

5

 Simond Pilote  Chicoutimi +12 F +27 87 84 171
T28
Arrow Down

3

 Stéphane Lapierre  Grand Portneuf +15 F +28 85 87 172
T28
Arrow Down

3

 Martin Renaud  BlainvillierGC +15 F +28 85 87 172
T28
Arrow Up

5

 Jean-François Rochette  The Royal Ottawa GC +12 F +28 88 84 172
31
Arrow Down

1

 Patrick Munger  Public Player +14 F +29 87 86 173
32
Arrow Down

2

 Raphael Chabot  Victoriaville +17 F +32 87 89 176
33
Arrow Up

3

 Dave Dumas  St-Prime-sur-le-lac-Saint +15 F +33 90 87 177
34
Arrow Down

7

 Philippe Viens  Cowansville +21 F +35 86 93 179
35
Arrow Down

2

 Vincent Dupont-Landry  Lévis +20 F +36 88 92 180
36
Arrow Down

1

 Ivan Khoo  Cerf GC +26 F +43 89 98 187
37 Olivier Archambault  Cerf GC +22 F +44 94 94 188
38
Arrow Down

1

 Stéphane Tremblay  Public Player +23 F +45 94 95 189

Senior
Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 Total
1
Arrow Up

2

 Danny Turbide  Royal Quebec GC +3 F * +5 74 75 149
T2
Arrow Down

1

 Jean-Guy Garnier  Royal Quebec GC +7 F * +6 71 79 150
T2
Arrow Up

1

 Denis Marchand  Ki-8-Eb +4 F +6 74 76 150
4
Arrow Down

3

 Shawn Farrell  Windmill Heights +9 F * +8 71 81 152
5
Arrow Down

2

 Yvan Généreux  Du Moulin +7 F +9 74 79 153
6
Arrow Up

2

 Serge Amyot  Hemmingford S&CC +5 F +10 77 77 154
T7
Arrow Down

1

 Tom Hossfeld  Hylands Golf Club +8 F +11 75 80 155
T7
Arrow Up

5

 Adélard Collin  Fort-Prével +5 F +11 78 77 155
9
Arrow Down

1

 Daniel Bélanger  Islesmere GC +7 F +12 77 79 156
10
Arrow Down

3

 François Bissonnette  BlainvillierGC +9 F +13 76 81 157
11
Arrow Up

3

 Serge Dagenais  Vallée du Richelieu +7 F +14 79 79 158
T12
Arrow Down

4

 Guy Blouin  Royal Quebec GC +10 F +15 77 82 159
T12 Michel Roy  Royal Quebec GC – Royal +9 F +15 78 81 159
T14
Arrow Down

6

 Guy Sawyer  Cowansville +11 F +16 77 83 160
T14 Bernard Bouret  Royal Quebec GC +9 F +16 79 81 160
T14
Arrow Up

7

 Claude Pelletier  Donnacona +6 F +16 82 78 160
17
Arrow Up

4

 Daniel Gélinas  Kanawaki +7 F +17 82 79 161
T18
Arrow Down

4

 Jocelyn Bolduc  Quatre-Domaines GC +11 F +18 79 83 162
T18
Arrow Up

6

 Luc Labbé  Cowansville +7 F +18 83 79 162
T20
Arrow Down

2

 Richard McCullough  Cornwall +11 F +20 81 83 164
T20
Arrow Down

2

 Francois Caron  Boucherville +11 F +20 81 83 164
22
Arrow Down

5

 Pierre Archambault  Kanawaki +13 F +21 80 85 165
23
Arrow Up

4

 Paul Schofield  Boucherville +11 F +23 84 83 167
24 Jim Torres  Club de Golf Ile de Mont +13 F +24 83 85 168
T25
Arrow Down

7

 Jean Laroche  Milby +16 F +25 81 88 169
T25
Arrow Down

4

 Ron Dolinki  Smiths Falls +15 F +25 82 87 169
27
Arrow Up

2

 Wenqin Shao  Stittsville Golf Course +11 F +26 87 83 170
28 André Jetté  Pinegrove +15 F +28 85 87 172
29
Arrow Down

5

 Michel Fournier  Quatre-Domaines GC +20 F +31 83 92 175
30
Arrow Up

1

 Michel Pellerin  Louiseville +13 F +32 91 85 176
31
Arrow Down

1

 Pierre Provencher  Boisés de Joly Club +20 F +38 90 92 182
32 Ronald Saba  Public Player +23 F +45 94 95 189

