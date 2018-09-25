Sevigny and Turbide Prevail at Golf Québec Antoine Loranger Players’ Championship

(Via Golf Quebec) Montréal, September 24, 2018 – It was a close call for the last event of the Golf Québec Men’s Provincial Tour. Less than twenty-four hours after experiencing torrential rain and strong gusts of wind brought by the tornado that hit the Ottawa Valley, the Vaudreuil-Dorion area lucked out. Participants of the 18th Antoine-Loranger Players’ Championship enjoyed fresh but beautiful fall days at the Summerlea Golf Club on September 23 and 24.
After completion of the first round in the amateur division, a trip of players shared the lead at +2. They included Ryan Sevigny of Eagle Creek, Chris Campbell of Royal Ottawa, and Hugues Legault of Royal Montreal.
As the second and final round played out it was Campebll who made the push on the front nine to break the deadlock. At that point he had jumped into a two stroke lead over Sevigny and was three in front of Legault. As we know though, the final nine of a tournament is where all things are settled and that was the case again at Summerlea.
Campbell crumbled on the closing stretch, recording five bogeys while Sevigny, the recent winner of the Quinte Invitational, was steady. He posted just one bogey against eight pars and it was enough for him to secure the Graham Cooke Trophy with scores of 74-76. That was two better than Campbell who came in at 74-78 while Legault was one stroke back of that to earn third place.
Senior
At the dawn of the second round in the senior category, the 2016 and 2017 defending champion, Jean-Guy Garnier of Royal Québec, and the 2018 Provincial Senior Champion, Shawn Farrell of Windmill Heights, were co-leaders of the competition with a score of 71 (-1). They were followed by Danny Turbide of Royal Québec, Denis Marchand of Ki-8-Eb and Yvan Généreux of Du Moulin who had played 74 (+2).
The leaderboard drastically changed as Turbide played 75 to register the best score of the second round. This led him to claim the victory with a cumulative score of 149 (+5). As a result, he will see his name etched on the Pierre Archambault for the first time. Tied for second with only one stroke behind the winner, Jean-Guy Garnier and Denis Marchand cumulated 150 (+6). Shawn Farrell finished fourth with 152 (+8) while Yvan Généreux completed the Championship ranking fifth with 153 (+9).
The Players’ Championship bears the name of Antoine Loranger since 2013 in memory of this young golfer who was a member of Le Blainvillier and passed away in 2012 after battling leukemia.
Final Leaderboard
Amateur
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|–
|Ryan Sevigny Eagle Creek GC
|+4
|F
|+6
|74
|76
|150
|2
|
1
|Chris Campbell Ottawa Hunt & GC
|+6
|F
|+8
|74
|78
|152
|3
|
2
|Hugues Legault Royal Montreal GC
|+7
|F
|+9
|74
|79
|153
|4
|
2
|Louis Proia Champetre GC
|+6
|F
|+10
|76
|78
|154
|T5
|
1
|Stephen Layne Golf Saint-Raphaël
|+8
|F
|+11
|75
|80
|155
|T5
|
1
|Emile Provost BlainvillierGC
|+7
|F
|+11
|76
|79
|155
|7
|
5
|Éric Paquin Ki-8-Eb
|+5
|F
|+12
|79
|77
|156
|T8
|
4
|Ryan Galbraith Elm Ridge CC
|+7
|F
|+14
|79
|79
|158
|T8
|
13
|Sébastien Lefebvre Hemmingford S&CC
|+4
|F
|+14
|82
|76
|158
|10
|
1
|David Lamontagne Milby
|+9
|F
|+15
|78
|81
|159
|T11
|
5
|Jean-Francois Guillot Rivermead GC
|+12
|F
|+16
|76
|84
|160
|T11
|
5
|Dominic Boucher Triangle d’Or
|+12
|F
|+16
|76
|84
|160
|T11
|
1
|Jérôme Bédard Lévis
|+11
|F
|+16
|77
|83
|160
|T11
|
10
|Guillaume Bélanger Public Player
|+6
|F
|+16
|82
|78
|160
|15
|
11
|Éric Girard Ki-8-Eb
|+14
|F
|+17
|75
|86
|161
|T16
|
2
|Jean Laverdiere Lévis
|+9
|F
|+18
|81
|81
|162
|T16
|
2
|Anthony Richard Royal Quebec GC
|+9
|F
|+18
|81
|81
|162
|18
|
3
|Richard Delisle Belle Vue GC
|+10
|F
|+20
|82
|82
|164
|19
|
4
|Michel Gariépy Boisés de Joly Club
|+13
|F
|+21
|80
|85
|165
|20
|
5
|Jean-Marc Cabana Club De Golf De Hemmingfo
|+14
|F
|+22
|80
|86
|166
|21
|
9
|Marcel Dolbec Boisés de Joly Club
|+16
|F
|+23
|79
|88
|167
|22
|
2
|Nicolas Vaillancourt Balmoral
|+14
|F
|+25
|83
|86
|169
|T23
|
5
|Bastien St-Jean Cerf GC
|+17
|F
|+26
|81
|89
|170
|T23
|
4
|Alexandre Gélinas BlainvillierGC
|+12
|F
|+26
|86
|84
|170
|T25
|
10
|Alain Dufresne Islesmere GC
|+19
|F
|+27
|80
|91
|171
|T25
|
2
|Alexy Barrette BlainvillierGC
|+13
|F
|+27
|86
|85
|171
|T25
|
5
|Simond Pilote Chicoutimi
|+12
|F
|+27
|87
|84
|171
|T28
|
3
|Stéphane Lapierre Grand Portneuf
|+15
|F
|+28
|85
|87
|172
|T28
|
3
|Martin Renaud BlainvillierGC
|+15
|F
|+28
|85
|87
|172
|T28
|
5
|Jean-François Rochette The Royal Ottawa GC
|+12
|F
|+28
|88
|84
|172
|31
|
1
|Patrick Munger Public Player
|+14
|F
|+29
|87
|86
|173
|32
|
2
|Raphael Chabot Victoriaville
|+17
|F
|+32
|87
|89
|176
|33
|
3
|Dave Dumas St-Prime-sur-le-lac-Saint
|+15
|F
|+33
|90
|87
|177
|34
|
7
|Philippe Viens Cowansville
|+21
|F
|+35
|86
|93
|179
|35
|
2
|Vincent Dupont-Landry Lévis
|+20
|F
|+36
|88
|92
|180
|36
|
1
|Ivan Khoo Cerf GC
|+26
|F
|+43
|89
|98
|187
|37
|–
|Olivier Archambault Cerf GC
|+22
|F
|+44
|94
|94
|188
|38
|
1
|Stéphane Tremblay Public Player
|+23
|F
|+45
|94
|95
|189
Senior
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|
2
|Danny Turbide Royal Quebec GC
|+3
|F *
|+5
|74
|75
|149
|T2
|
1
|Jean-Guy Garnier Royal Quebec GC
|+7
|F *
|+6
|71
|79
|150
|T2
|
1
|Denis Marchand Ki-8-Eb
|+4
|F
|+6
|74
|76
|150
|4
|
3
|Shawn Farrell Windmill Heights
|+9
|F *
|+8
|71
|81
|152
|5
|
2
|Yvan Généreux Du Moulin
|+7
|F
|+9
|74
|79
|153
|6
|
2
|Serge Amyot Hemmingford S&CC
|+5
|F
|+10
|77
|77
|154
|T7
|
1
|Tom Hossfeld Hylands Golf Club
|+8
|F
|+11
|75
|80
|155
|T7
|
5
|Adélard Collin Fort-Prével
|+5
|F
|+11
|78
|77
|155
|9
|
1
|Daniel Bélanger Islesmere GC
|+7
|F
|+12
|77
|79
|156
|10
|
3
|François Bissonnette BlainvillierGC
|+9
|F
|+13
|76
|81
|157
|11
|
3
|Serge Dagenais Vallée du Richelieu
|+7
|F
|+14
|79
|79
|158
|T12
|
4
|Guy Blouin Royal Quebec GC
|+10
|F
|+15
|77
|82
|159
|T12
|–
|Michel Roy Royal Quebec GC – Royal
|+9
|F
|+15
|78
|81
|159
|T14
|
6
|Guy Sawyer Cowansville
|+11
|F
|+16
|77
|83
|160
|T14
|–
|Bernard Bouret Royal Quebec GC
|+9
|F
|+16
|79
|81
|160
|T14
|
7
|Claude Pelletier Donnacona
|+6
|F
|+16
|82
|78
|160
|17
|
4
|Daniel Gélinas Kanawaki
|+7
|F
|+17
|82
|79
|161
|T18
|
4
|Jocelyn Bolduc Quatre-Domaines GC
|+11
|F
|+18
|79
|83
|162
|T18
|
6
|Luc Labbé Cowansville
|+7
|F
|+18
|83
|79
|162
|T20
|
2
|Richard McCullough Cornwall
|+11
|F
|+20
|81
|83
|164
|T20
|
2
|Francois Caron Boucherville
|+11
|F
|+20
|81
|83
|164
|22
|
5
|Pierre Archambault Kanawaki
|+13
|F
|+21
|80
|85
|165
|23
|
4
|Paul Schofield Boucherville
|+11
|F
|+23
|84
|83
|167
|24
|–
|Jim Torres Club de Golf Ile de Mont
|+13
|F
|+24
|83
|85
|168
|T25
|
7
|Jean Laroche Milby
|+16
|F
|+25
|81
|88
|169
|T25
|
4
|Ron Dolinki Smiths Falls
|+15
|F
|+25
|82
|87
|169
|27
|
2
|Wenqin Shao Stittsville Golf Course
|+11
|F
|+26
|87
|83
|170
|28
|–
|André Jetté Pinegrove
|+15
|F
|+28
|85
|87
|172
|29
|
5
|Michel Fournier Quatre-Domaines GC
|+20
|F
|+31
|83
|92
|175
|30
|
1
|Michel Pellerin Louiseville
|+13
|F
|+32
|91
|85
|176
|31
|
1
|Pierre Provencher Boisés de Joly Club
|+20
|F
|+38
|90
|92
|182
|32
|–
|Ronald Saba Public Player
|+23
|F
|+45
|94
|95
|189