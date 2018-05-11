Sevigny Tops Quebec Spring Open Qualifier

A combination of talent and course familiarity was the right formula to guide Ryan Sevigny to the medalist position at the Golf Quebec Spring Open Qualifier on Thursday, May 10.

Playing on his home course, Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin, Sevigny fired a one-under-par score of 71 to take the top spot of the three available.

Sevigny, a graduate of Queen’s University of Charlotte where he played Varsity Golf for the Royals, is coming off a Fall season that saw the 29 year-old win the Quinte Invitational at Black Bear Ridge and post a 3rd place finish at the Golf Quebec Antoine Loranger Players’ Championship.

The other two players who will move on to the Golf Quebec Spring Open at Beaconsfield on May 25th from the Eagle Creek qualifier are Chris Campbell of the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club and Alexandre Carriere of Blainvillier Golf Club.

