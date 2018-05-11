What's New?

Sevigny Tops Quebec Spring Open Qualifier

May 11, 2018 Scott MacLeod Ottawa Golf News, Quebec Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Ryan Sevigny won the Quinte Invitational at Black Bear Ridge last September (Photo: Camilla Mällberg)

A combination of talent and course familiarity was the right formula to guide Ryan Sevigny to the medalist position at the Golf Quebec Spring Open Qualifier on Thursday, May 10.

Playing on his home course, Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin, Sevigny fired a one-under-par score of 71 to take the top spot of the three available.

Sevigny, a graduate of Queen’s University of Charlotte where he played Varsity Golf for the Royals, is coming off a Fall season that saw the 29 year-old win the Quinte Invitational at Black Bear Ridge and post a 3rd place finish at the Golf Quebec Antoine Loranger Players’ Championship.

The other two players who will move on to the Golf Quebec Spring Open at Beaconsfield on May 25th from the Eagle Creek qualifier are Chris Campbell of the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club and Alexandre Carriere of Blainvillier Golf Club.

Full Leaderboard:

Pos Player +/- Thru Total
QUALIFIERS (3)
1 Ryan Sevigny  Eagle Creek GC -1 F 71
2 Chris Campbell  Ottawa Hunt & GC E F 72
T3 Alexandre Carrière  BlainvillierGC +1 F 73
ALTERNATES – IN ORDER (2)
T3 James Parsons  Mississippi +1 F 73
5 Griffin Jones  Rideau View GC +2 F 74
DID NOT QUALIFY
6 David Iaderosa  Hylands Golf Club +3 F 75
T7 Josh Mayo  Public Player +5 F 77
T7 Erik Lachance  GreyHawk GC +5 F 77
T7 Anthony Brodeur  Camelot G & CC +5 F 77
10 Brandon White  Camelot G & CC +7 F 79
11 Zachary Payer  Camelot G & CC +9 F 81
T12 Jared Coyle  Carleton Golf & Yacht +10 F 82
T12 Jeff McGrath  Stittsville Golf Course +10 F 82
T12 Marc Lavimodiere  Public Player +10 F 82
T12 Thomas Vezina  Public Golfer-Golf Québec +10 F 82
T16 Dany Munger  Tecumseh +11 F 83
T16 Angelo Giovanniello  Cornwall +11 F 83
T18 Ross Cleary  The Royal Ottawa GC +12 F 84
T18 Mathis Rollin  Camelot G & CC +12 F 84
T18 Timothy Sullivan  Rideau View GC +12 F 84
21 Jean-Francois Guillot  Rivermead GC +13 F 85
T22 Jean Laroche  Milby +14 F 86
T22 Richard Delisle  Belle Vue GC +14 F 86
T24 Jean-François Rochette  Tecumseh +15 F 87
T24 Wenqin Shao  Manderley On The Green +15 F 87
T26 Conor Avery  Hylands Golf Club +16 F 88
T26 Adam Langis  Hylands Golf Club +16 F 88
28 Justin Lavallée  Elm Ridge CC +22 F 94
29 Brian Guzzo  Falcon Ridge GC +24 F 96

