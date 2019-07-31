Sevigny Wins Men’s Ottawa Valley City & District Championship

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association held their Men’s City & District Championships from July 28-30 at Eagle Creek, eQuinelle and Camelot Golf Clubs.

“It has been a goal of mine to win the OVGA City & District “A” Class Championship for many years.” – Ryan Sevigny

Ryan continued his conversation with Flagstick after I had said to him – “Finally, you’ve won the City & District Championship.”

Ryan Sevigny, Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com

“Finally. This one feels really good. I played in it twice before and came runner-up both times,” Sevigny shared. “I’ve been eyeing this one for a while and especially when they posted the schedule and I saw the courses in the rotation. I certainly made it a point to have my game in good shape when this rolled around. It was a fun three days and it was nice to start off on my home course where the course can be a little tricky so course knowledge kind of helped. And then yesterday, I always enjoy eQuinelle. Obviously. Flagstick puts on their Open there every Spring and that’s one I never want to miss. All of the courses were in great shape. I thought, looking at the forecast on Saturday for these three days, I didn’t know if we would get it all in, but we did. It was fun playing with Mark Coldham all three rounds and give him credit; he’s a very solid player. I had the pleasure of playing with him in the final round of the Tunis and we had a fun day together.

Today had everything. If you look at my scorecard, I had everything from a 2 to a 7, I had it all. I couldn’t have asked for a better start with an eagle and a birdie and then I had some problems on 4 ending up with a triple bogey. I had a good recovery on 5 with a birdie to kind of get one of them back and I had to remind myself that I was 1 under par with a triple bogey on the card. It was easy to discard the triple and not let it bother me. I had one other bogey on the 7th hole where I misjudged my first putt. Otherwise, it was a pretty solid round up until 18 where I finished with a triple bogey. I think I went away from my game plan on that hole but I knew where I stood with my fellow competitors and it made it that much easier. I had a nice cushion of 4 strokes coming into today.

It’s fun to look at the trophy and see those names on it. I also have to give credit to my wife Camilla and my father Peter for their support in the first two rounds. Camilla moved her schedule around a bit to come to the course today.”

Ryan is off to the Whig-Standard in Kingston next Saturday, then the Canadian Mid Amateur at the Summit Golf Club and finally the Willie Park Invitational at Weston.

The trophy that Ryan referred to is the Gerald Lees Cup donated by P.D. Ross in 1921 for the City & District “A” Class Championship and many of the best of the best in Ottawa golf have their names listed on the trophy.

Sevigny came into the final round at Camelot with a 4 stroke lead after posting 3 under par at Eagle Creek and 1 under par at eQuinelle. Close on his heels today with two-day total scores of even-par were Ottawa Hunt’s Mark Coldham (72/72/144) and Rideau View’s Marc Lavimodiere (77/67/144).

After the completion of the third round, Ryan was the winner with his final round score of 72 and total score of 212, followed by Mark Coldham with his one over par round for a total score of 217 and in third place Marc Lavimodiere with his score of 78 giving him a total score of 222.

Rounding out the prize list in a tie for 4th place were Rivermead’s Jimmy Jozwiak (76/74/74/224) and Glengarry’s Benjamin Lowe (73/74/77/224) followed by Iroquois’ Lance LePage (78/71/78/227) in sixth place.

“B” Class City & District Championship

The “B” Class portion of the OVGA City & District Championships ended on the second day of the competition at eQuinelle and Smiths Falls’ Denis Tremblay was the winner of the S.F.M. “Swatty” Wotherspoon Memorial Trophy for OVGA “B” Class competition. Denis was also the winner of this trophy in 2016 and he won this year with scores of 82/80 for a total of 162.

Denis Tremblay (Photo: Dru Lafave, OVGA)

Finishing in second place was Smiths Falls’ Howard Redford (85/80/165) and tied for third place with total scores of 169 were Mont Cascades’ Peter Jones (85/84) and Madawaska’s Kevin Ryan (86/83).

Leaderboard A Class

Leaderboard B Class