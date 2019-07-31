What's New?

Sevigny Wins Men’s Ottawa Valley City & District Championship

July 30, 2019 Joe McLean Tee Shots 0

Ryan Sevigny (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association held their Men’s City & District Championships from July 28-30 at Eagle Creek, eQuinelle and Camelot Golf Clubs.

“It has been a goal of mine to win the OVGA City & District “A” Class Championship for many years.” – Ryan Sevigny

Ryan continued his conversation with Flagstick after I had said to him – “Finally, you’ve won the City & District Championship.”

Ryan Sevigny, Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com

“Finally. This one feels really good. I played in it twice before and came runner-up both times,” Sevigny shared. “I’ve been eyeing this one for a while and especially when they posted the schedule and I saw the courses in the rotation. I certainly made it a point to have my game in good shape when this rolled around. It was a fun three days and it was nice to start off on my home course where the course can be a little tricky so course knowledge kind of helped. And then yesterday, I always enjoy eQuinelle. Obviously. Flagstick puts on their Open there every Spring and that’s one I never want to miss. All of the courses were in great shape. I thought, looking at the forecast on Saturday for these three days, I didn’t know if we would get it all in, but we did. It was fun playing with Mark Coldham all three rounds and give him credit; he’s a very solid player. I had the pleasure of playing with him in the final round of the Tunis and we had a fun day together. 

Today had everything. If you look at my scorecard, I had everything from a 2 to a 7, I had it all. I couldn’t have asked for a better start with an eagle and a birdie and then I had some problems on 4 ending up with a triple bogey. I had a good recovery on 5 with a birdie to kind of get one of them back and I had to remind myself that I was 1 under par with a triple bogey on the card. It was easy to discard the triple and not let it bother me. I had one other bogey on the 7th hole where I misjudged my first putt. Otherwise, it was a pretty solid round up until 18 where I finished with a triple bogey. I think I went away from my game plan on that hole but I knew where I stood with my fellow competitors and it made it that much easier. I had a nice cushion of 4 strokes coming into today. 

It’s fun to look at the trophy and see those names on it. I also have to give credit to my wife Camilla and my father Peter for their support in the first two rounds. Camilla moved her schedule around a bit to come to the course today.”

Ryan is off to the Whig-Standard in Kingston next Saturday, then the Canadian Mid Amateur at the Summit Golf Club and finally the Willie Park Invitational at Weston. 

The trophy that Ryan referred to is the Gerald Lees Cup donated by P.D. Ross in 1921 for the City & District “A” Class Championship and many of the best of the best in Ottawa golf have their names listed on the trophy.

Sevigny came into the final round at Camelot with a 4 stroke lead after posting 3 under par at Eagle Creek and 1 under par at eQuinelle. Close on his heels today with two-day total scores of even-par were Ottawa Hunt’s Mark Coldham (72/72/144) and Rideau View’s Marc Lavimodiere (77/67/144).

After the completion of the third round, Ryan was the winner with his final round score of 72 and total score of 212, followed by Mark Coldham with his one over par round for a total score of 217 and in third place Marc Lavimodiere with his score of 78 giving him a total score of 222.

Rounding out the prize list in a tie for 4th place were Rivermead’s Jimmy Jozwiak (76/74/74/224) and Glengarry’s Benjamin Lowe (73/74/77/224) followed by Iroquois’ Lance LePage (78/71/78/227) in sixth place.

“B” Class City & District Championship

The “B” Class portion of the OVGA City & District Championships ended on the second day of the competition at eQuinelle and Smiths Falls’ Denis Tremblay was the winner of the S.F.M. “Swatty” Wotherspoon Memorial Trophy for OVGA “B” Class competition. Denis was also the winner of this trophy in 2016 and he won this year with scores of 82/80 for a total of 162.

Denis Tremblay (Photo: Dru Lafave, OVGA)

Finishing in second place was Smiths Falls’ Howard Redford (85/80/165) and tied for third place with total scores of 169 were Mont Cascades’ Peter Jones (85/84) and Madawaska’s Kevin Ryan (86/83). 

Leaderboard A Class

1Ryan Sevigny  Ottawa, ON-4FE697172212
2Mark Coldham  Ottawa, ON+1F+1727273217
3Marc Lavimodiere  Manotick, ON+6F+6776778222
T4Jimmy Jozwiak  Stittsville, ON+8F+2767474224
T4Benjamin Lowe  Bishop’s+8F+5737477224
6Lance LePage  Morrisburg, ON+11F+6787178227
T7Tahir Shamji  Ottawa, ON+12F+2797574228
T7Kurtis Barkley  Chesterville, ON+12F+4757776228
9Ken Lafreniere  Ottawa, ON+13F+6747778229
T10Jean-Francois Guillot  Gatineau, QC+14F+6787478230
T10Jordan Bakhsh  Ottawa, ON+14F+8797180230
12Dufour Adam  Ottawa+15F+10757482231
13Nikolai Tolstoy  Gatineau, QC+20F+10817382236
14Erik Lachance  Ottawa, ON+21F+13757785237
T15Jaegar Prot  Kanata, ON+24F+6808278240
T15Kevin Robson  Orleans, ON+24F+9788181240
17Jean-François Rochette  Gatineau+26F+12827684242
18Anthony Lemoine-Hoefsmit  Gatineau, QC+27F+14748386243
19Thomas Vezina  Ottawa, ON+29F+11867683245
20Bob Kucher  Nepean+30F+8877980246
21Ryan Lovett  Chelsea+31F+11848083247
T22Jordan Burwash  Stittsville, ON+32F+14828086248
T22Brandon St. Louis  Stittsville, ON+32F+16847688248
24Daniel Hinke  Ottawa, ON+37F+15887887253

  Leaderboard B Class

1Denis Tremblay  Smiths Falls, ON+18F+88280162
2Howard Radford  Ottawa, ON+21F+88580165
T3Peter Jones  Ottawa+25F+128584169
T3Kevin Ryan  Pakenham+25F+118683169
5Caleb Brown  Arnprior, ON+27F+99081171
T6John Ambridge  Ottawa, ON+30F+109282174
T6Denis Barsalo  Alexandria, ON+30F+109282174
T8Don Miller  Ottawa, ON+31F+188590175
T8Neill Colbert  Ottawa, ON+31F+148986175
T8Vincent Britt-Guy  Gatineau, QC+31F+148986175
11Ruggles Pritchard  Greely, ON+33F+178889177
12Tony Thompson  Ottawa, ON+35F+109782179
13Denis Raymond  Gatineau, QC+36F+189090180
14David Spears  Ottawa+38F+238795182
T15Marc Belanger  Gatineau+39F+129984183
T15Conner Paul  Ottawa+39F+238895183
17Kevin Ledgerwood  Arnprior, ON+40F+139985184
18Nicholas Sorella  Laval, QC+45F+1710089189
19Francois Berube  Ottawa+47F+239695191
20Jim Dempster  Ottawa, ON+50F+2210094194
21Pat O’Flaherty  Arnprior, ON+54F+2410296198
22Peter Pisani  Ottawa+58F+2011092202
23Michael Hiemstra  Rusell+62F+30104102206
24Pete Stepa  Ottawa+68F+2611498212

