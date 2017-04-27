Alena Sharp Leads The Canadians In Texas; Putting Woes For Henderson

Play is complete through round one of the…wait for it…Volunteers of America Texas Shootout Presented by JTBC. Yes, I’ll be calling that the North Texas Shootout for the rest of the week.

Mi Jung Hur of Korea holds the lead at -6, that’s a 65 on the Los Colinas Country Club in Irving, a suburb of Dallas.

She holds that position by two strokes after a typically windy Texas day.

Four Canadians are in the field this and just one is under par with three rounds left to play.

Alena Sharp, coming off the second best finish of her career at the Lotte Championship (5th), turned in a 70 (-1) in Texas. It was a mixed day where she was behind early with an opening 38 (+2) but had three birdies to complete the back nine in 32 strokes (-3). That has her in a share of 32nd.

The other trio of Canadians could not manage as much success on the day.

Maude-Aimee Leblanc managed a two over (73) start and is in a tie for 70th.

Despite hitting 16 greens in regulation Brooke Henderson came up with a 74 (+3) after 37 strokes on the greens. She’ll need to improve on the putting surfaces if she plans to repeat her success of last year. She’ll also need score a little better on Friday is she is to make the 36-hole cut. Her first round score has her in a share of 88th.

Calgary’s Jennifer Ha came in at 75 (+4) and is tied for 101st.

Full Leaderboard