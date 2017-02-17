Alena Sharp & Maude-Aimee Leblanc In Top Ten In Australia; Henderson Barely Makes The Cut

Round two proved to be successful for two Canadian golfers at the ISPS Handa Australian Open.

Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbooke, Quebec and Alena Sharp of Hamilton, now hold down positions in the top ten as they prepare for the weekend of play at Royal Adelaide Golf Club.

The long-hitting Leblanc took full advantage of an early tee time to scorch the course in 68 strokes. Her -5 score propelled her to a -7 total (71-68). That puts her in a share of 6th place and just two strokes off the lead of Sara Jane Smith.

One back of her through two rounds is 2016 Olympian Alena Sharp. Sharp added a second round 69 (-4) to her opening 71 and now has a piece of 9th place at -6 overall.

To start the day Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ontario was right on their heels but she went five over par in her last eleven holes of her round to post a shaky 77 (+4). That earned her a spot in the weekend of play, but just by a single stroke. She is tied for 64th and will be out on the course as a single on Saturday.

LPGA rookie Jennifer Ha of Alberta missed the cut after rounds of 75 and 78.

ISPS HANDA Women’s Australian Open Scores