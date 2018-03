We recently sat down with Carol Ann Baxter, the Executive Director of the PGA of Canada Ottawa Valley Zone, to discuss an array of topics.

At the Ottawa-Gatineau Golf Expo, she spoke on the current direction for PGA of Canada Professional, gave an update on sponsorship status for the Zone’s Player’s Tour, and shared some thoughts on one of the Zone’s biggest community efforts.

